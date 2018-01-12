Family Time at the Scotties



There’s nothing like sharing some quality family bonding time especially when you’re trying to win the Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts.



That’s exactly what three-time champion Barb Spencer and daughters Katie, Holly and Allyson are doing at the Shamrock Centre in Killarney.



"It's been phenomenal,” said Barb who has skipped the team the past two years. “It's been a lot of fun curling with them. It's been a lot of growing and learning but we've really enjoyed curling together."



The Spencers spent the first two days at the Shamrock Centre reeling off wins over Cheryl Reed of Brandon, Rebecca Lamb of Stonewall, Mackenzie Zacharias of Altona and Tiffany McLean of Brandon.



“We feel good going into this week,” said third Katie. “We've really worked hard at our game so we're feeling good."



Second Holly echoed her sisters thoughts.



“All of our games are going to be tough. We have to come out and play as good as we can and hopefully get some breaks.”



The youngest Spencer is soaking it all in.



"This is my first ladies provincials so I've kind of learned to be with the crowd and everything,” said Allyson who throws the first two rocks. “It's been a learning experience and I'm getting more used to having them here.”



“All of the girls have been playing great ahead of me,” said proud mom Barb. “Allyson, it's her first provincials but you wouldn't know it by watching her curl. She's making everything at lead and Holly and Katie are playing great at their positions as well. I've been here before and you have to play well and get some breaks, stay calm and see how things go."



The Spencers' first loss happened Friday morning at the hands of Barb’s sister and Katie, Holly and Allyson’s aunt.



Darcy Robertson won her fifth in a row as she stole single points in the eighth, ninth and tenth ends and beat Team Spencer 6-5.







2018 Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts

@ the Shamrock Centre in Killarney

Friday, January 12th

Draw #9 8:30 a.m.

Kerri Einarson, East St. Paul 9 Jennifer Clark-Rouire, Miami 1

Darcy Robertson, Assiniboine Memorial 6 Barb Spencer, Assiniboine Memorial 5

Tiffany McLean, Brandon 8 Rebecca Lamb, Stonewall 6 (EE)

Mackenzie Zacharias, Altona 8 Cheryl Reed, Brandon 4



Draw #10 12:15 p.m.

Jennifer Jones, St. Vital 8 Kristy Watling, Fort Rouge 4

Briane Meilleur, Fort Rouge 10 Shannon Birchard, Thistle 6

Joelle Brown, Charleswood 7 Jennifer Briscoe, Thompson 4

Alyssa Calvert, Carberry 9 Lisa Hale-Menard, Dauphin 4



Draw #11 4 p.m.

Einarson 7 Robertson

Clark-Rouire 9 Spencer 34

Lamb 10 Reed 5

Zacharias 7 McLean 4



Draw #12 7:45 p.m.

Jones 10 Birchard 0

Watling 11 Meilleur 5

Brown vs Hale-Menard

Calvert 9 Briscoe 4





Standings

Black Group

Jones & Brown (4-1)

Birchard & Meilleur (3-2)

Watling & Calvert (2-3)

Briscoe & Hale-Menard (1-4)



Red Group

Einarson (6-0)

Robertson (5-1)

Spencer (4-2)

Zacharias & Clark-Rouire (3-3)

Lamb (2-4)

McLean (1-5)

Reed (0-6)



