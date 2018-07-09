Fastpitch Champs

Manitoba Major Soccer League

1st Division

Winkler Storm vs Britannia Rovers

@ Winkler, 7:30 p.m.

MJBL

Pembina Valley vs Brandon

@ Morden, d/h 6 p.m.

St. Boniface at Elmwood, 7:30 p.m.

American Baseball Association

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 11 a.m.

Major League Baseball

Interleague

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 6:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 7:10 p.m.

American League

New York at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 9:07 p.m.

National League

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Chicago at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.