Fastpitch Champs

Winkler U16 are 2018 Tiger Hills Fastpitch League champions.

Winkler was perfect in the regular season as they reeled off eight straight wins and then beat Manitou/Rock Lake 16-2 in the semifinals and Swan Lake 15-10 in the championship game.


Back Row: Kevin Thiessen (coach), Ashley Friesen, Hailey Andersen, Brooke Thiessen, Farah Thiessen, Madison Rempel, Aleah Hildebrand & Nancy Hildebrand (coach)

Front Row: Hailey Buhler, Abbey Peters, Krysten Wiebe, Abby Matuszewski, Tatiana Dyck & Itsy Cantelon

Monday, July 9th

MJBL
Brandon at Altona, 7 p.m.
St. James vs Interlake
@ Stonewall, 7 p.m.

American Baseball Association
Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Major League Baseball
American League
New York at Baltimore, d/h 3:05 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
National League
Philadelphia at New York, d/h 3:10 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Chicago at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
Interleague
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tuesday, July 10th

Manitoba Major Soccer League
1st Division
Winkler Storm vs Britannia Rovers
@ Winkler, 7:30 p.m.

MJBL
Pembina Valley vs Brandon
@ Morden, d/h 6 p.m.
St. Boniface at Elmwood, 7:30 p.m.

American Baseball Association
Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 11 a.m.

Major League Baseball
Interleague
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 6:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago, 7:10 p.m.
American League
New York at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 9:07 p.m.
National League
Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York, 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Chicago at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

