Fastpitch Champs

Winkler U16 are 2018 Tiger Hills Fastpitch League champions.
Winkler was perfect in the regular season as they reeled off eight straight wins and then beat Manitou/Rock Lake 16-2 in the semifinals and Swan Lake 15-10 in the championship game.
Back Row: Kevin Thiessen (coach), Ashley Friesen, Hailey Andersen, Brooke Thiessen, Farah Thiessen, Madison Rempel, Aleah Hildebrand & Nancy Hildebrand (coach)
Front Row: Hailey Buhler, Abbey Peters, Krysten Wiebe, Abby Matuszewski, Tatiana Dyck & Itsy Cantelon