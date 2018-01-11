Five Trips to the Scotties



Kerri Einarson, Selena Kaatz, Liz Fyfe and Kristin MacCuish have thrown rocks, swept rocks and have won a lot more games than they've lost at the Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts at Tundra Oil & Gas Place in Virden, the Winkler Centennial Arena, the Sun-Gro Centre in Beausejour and the Eric Coy Arena in Winnipeg.

This week the East St. Paul foursome is settled in at the Shamrock Centre in Killarney.

"We've been plugging away at it," said Einarson after their practice session Tuesday afternoon. "We've had such really great years. We all get along really well which is nice. Kristin and Selena have been curling together for just over 10 years. That's a very long time."

"You have to be able to get along with your teammates and be able to enjoy playing and doing what you love out there."

Einarson, Kaatz, Fyfe and MacCuish lost back-to-back finals in 2014 & 2015 to Chelsea Carey and Jennifer Jones.

They played in their third straight final in 2016 and beat Kristy McDonald in Kaatz's hometown of Beausejour.

Einarson and company saw their championship reign come to an end when they lost to Darcy Robertson in a tie-breaker at the 2017 Provincial Scotties at Eric Coy.

The East St. Paul skip says getting lots of rest and being consistant is the game plan to surviving what can be a pretty intense round robin.

"You want to get off to a good start," said Einarson. "If you win your first few then you just get on a roll after that. We definitely want to do that."



2018 Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts

@ the Shamrock Centre in Killarney

Thursday, January 11th

Draw #5 8:30 a.m.

Jennifer Jones, St. Vital 11 Jennifer Briscoe, Thompson 6

Briane Meilleur, Fort Rouge 9 Lisa Hale-Menard, Dauphin 2

Shannon Birchard, Thistle 9 Alyssa Calvert, Carberry 3

Joelle Brown, Charleswood 10 Kristy Watling, Fort Rouge 8

Draw #6 12:15 p.m.

Kerri Einarson, East St. Paul 10 Rebecca Lamb, Stonewall 1

Darcy Robertson, Assiniboine Memorial 8 Cheryl Reed, Brandon 1

Barb Spencer, Assiniboine Memorial 7 Mackenzie Zacharias, Altona 5

Jennifer Clark-Rouire, Miami 8 Tiffany McLean, Brandon 3

Draw #7 4 p.m.

Jones 8 Calvert 4

Brown 5 Meilleur 4

Birchard 8 Briscoe 1

Watling 11 Hale-Menard 3

Draw #8 7:45 p.m.

Einarson 7 Reed 4

Robertson 9 Lamb 6

Spencer 10 McLean 3

Zacharias 8 Clark-Rouire 4



Standings

Black Group

Jones, Birchard & Brown (3-1)

Meilleur & Watling (2-2)

Briscoe, Calvert & Hale-Menard (1-3)

Red Group

Robertson, Einarson & Spencer (4-0)

Clark-Rouire (2-2)

Zacharias & Lamb (1-3)

Reed & McLean (0-4)



