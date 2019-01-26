Fleury Advances to Scotties Final



Tracy Fleury, Selena Njegovan, Liz Fyfe and Kristin MacCuish are one way from a trip to the Canadian Women’s Curling Championship.

The East St. Paul foursome defeated Darcy Robertson of Assiniboine Memorial 8-6 in the 1-2 page playoff game Saturday night at the 2019 Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

“It’s really exciting,” said Fleury shortly after handing Robertson her first loss in Gimli. “Really proud of the team. They’ve played really well all week and hopefully we can keep it going with one more tomorrow.”

Robertson will face Kerri Einarson of Gimli Sunday at 9 a.m. in the semifinals with that winner taking on Fleury in the championship game at 3 p.m.

The number one seed beat two-time provincial junior champion Abby Ackland of Assiniboine Memorial 6-4 in the 3-4 page playoff game.

“It was a battle out there,” Einarson said. “Abby’s team made a lot of nice shots and so did she when she came down to some pressure shots and she made them. You can’t take that away from them.”

“You always want to have close games and have that pressure going into the final two games,” added Einarson. “It’s great to have a nice close game.”

Ackland won her final three round robin games and then beat clubmate Beth Peterson 6-4 in a tiebreaker to get into the playoffs.

“It was a great experience overall,” said Ackland. “We came into it expecting to go 5-2 or hoping to go 5-2 and we accomplished that and we got to the playoffs which is really good for my first Scotties. It was a really great experience. We’re going to take a lot of knowledge from this experience and just work with that and try to get better.”





The 2019 Scotties Tournament of Hearts All-Stars

Brook Jones (Interlake Spectator), Darcy Robertson, Hailey Ryan, Shannon Birchard & Kristin MacCuish