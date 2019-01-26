Details
Category: Local Sports


Tracy Fleury, Selena Njegovan, Liz Fyfe and Kristin MacCuish are one way from a trip to the Canadian Women’s Curling Championship.

The East St. Paul foursome defeated Darcy Robertson of Assiniboine Memorial 8-6 in the 1-2 page playoff game Saturday night at the 2019 Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

“It’s really exciting,” said Fleury shortly after handing Robertson her first loss in Gimli. “Really proud of the team. They’ve played really well all week and hopefully we can keep it going with one more tomorrow.”

Robertson will face Kerri Einarson of Gimli Sunday at 9 a.m. in the semifinals with that winner taking on Fleury in the championship game at 3 p.m.

The number one seed beat two-time provincial junior champion Abby Ackland of Assiniboine Memorial 6-4 in the 3-4 page playoff game.

“It was a battle out there,” Einarson said. “Abby’s team made a lot of nice shots and so did she when she came down to some pressure shots and she made them. You can’t take that away from them.”

“You always want to have close games and have that pressure going into the final two games,” added Einarson. “It’s great to have a nice close game.”

Ackland won her final three round robin games and then beat clubmate Beth Peterson 6-4 in a tiebreaker to get into the playoffs.

“It was a great experience overall,” said Ackland. “We came into it expecting to go 5-2 or hoping to go 5-2 and we accomplished that and we got to the playoffs which is really good for my first Scotties. It was a really great experience. We’re going to take a lot of knowledge from this experience and just work with that and try to get better.”

 
scotties all stars jan26

The 2019 Scotties Tournament of Hearts All-Stars
Brook Jones (Interlake Spectator), Darcy Robertson, Hailey Ryan, Shannon Birchard & Kristin MacCuish

Submit Sports News

More Sports News

Fleury Advances to Scotties Final

Tracy Fleury, Selena Njegovan, Liz Fyfe and Kristin MacCuish are one way from a trip to the Canadian Women’s Curling Championship. The East St. Paul foursome defeated Darcy Robertson of Assiniboine…

Perfection in Gimli

The only unblemished record at the 2019 Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts belongs to Darcy Robertson of the Assiniboine Memorial curling club in Winnipeg. Robertson, Karen Klein, Vanessa…

Round Robin Ends Today at Scotties

2019 Provincial Scotties Tournament of [email protected] GimliSaturday, January 26thDraw #13 Tracy Fleury, East St. Paul 8 Jennifer Clark-Rouire, Miami 3Darcy Robertson, Assiniboine Memorial 7 Kristy Watling,…

Flyers Stay Hot At Home

Riley Morgan made 33 saves to help the Winkler Flyers get past the visiting Swan Valley Stampeders 2-1 on Friday night. Brody Moffatt and Eric Fawkes both found the back of the net for Winkler who…

Day Three at the Provincial Scotties

2019 Provincial Scotties Tournament of [email protected] GimliFriday, January 25thDraw #9 Tracy Fleury, East St. Paul 8 Kristy Watling, Fort Rouge 3Darcy Robertson, Assiniboine Memorial 5 Jennifer…

The SEMHL Report

The Altona Maroons dropped a 5-4 decision to the Warren Mercs Thursday at Sunflower Gardens. Maroons captain Craig Neufeld will join Clayton Dreger on the SEMHL Report which airs Fridays at 11:35…

Day Two at the Provincial Scotties

2019 Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts @ GimliThursday, January 24thDraw #5Kerri Einarson, Gimli 9 Lisa Hale, Dauphin 3Joelle Brown, Charleswood 6 Beth Peterson, Assiniboine Memorial 5Barb…

The Flyers Report

Winkler will look to bounce back from an 8-0 loss to the Wpg Blues when they play a pair of home games against the Swan Valley Stampeders this weekend. Head coach Steve Mullin will join Clayton…

Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts

2019 Provincial Scotties Tournament of [email protected] GimliWednesday, January 23rdDraw #1Kerri Einarson, Gimli 9 Joelle Brown, Charleswood 2Beth Peterson, Assiniboine Memorial 6 Abby Ackland, Assiniboine…

The Zone 4 High School Sports Report

The Morden Thunder varsity boys basketball team defeated Cranberry Portage 70-64 in the final of their home tournament this past Saturday. Thunder coach Ashley Hoitink will join Clayton Dreger on the…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Saturday, January 26th

SEMHL
Altona 4 Morden 3
Portage 3 Notre Dame 1
Carman 4 Warren 3 (SO)

MJHL
Swan Valley 4 Winkler 1
Steinbach 6 Wpg Blues 3
Virden 6 Neepawa 5
OCN 3 Selkirk 2 (SO)
Portage 5 Dauphin 1

MMJHL
Pembina Valley 4 Stonewall 2

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Pembina Valley 3 Parkland 1
Central Plains 5 Eastman 1
Southwest 6 Interlake 0
Brandon 5 Wpg Bruins 2
Wpg Thrashers 5 Kenora 4
Yellowhead 9 Norman 2

MFMHL
Wpg Ice 3 Pembina Valley 0

Manitoba AAA Bantam Hockey League
Pembina Valley 8 Central Plains 3

WHL
Brandon 3 Regina 2 (SO)

AHL
Milwaukee 8 Manitoba 2 

NBA
San Antonio 126 New Orleans 114
Memphis 106 Indiana 103
Golden State 115 Boston 111
Denver 126 Philadelphia 110
Atlanta at Portland, 9 p.m.

Sunday, January 27th

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Pembina Valley vs Parkland
@ Morden, 11:30 a.m.
Kenora at Wpg Wild, 12:30 p.m.
Southwest vs Wpg Bruins
@ Souris, 2 p.m.
Interlake at Brandon, 1:30 p.m.
Yellowhead vs Norman
@ Thompson, 1:30 p.m.

MFMHL
Pembina Valley vs Eastman
@ Morden, 2:30 p.m.

NBA
Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 2:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.
Orlando at Houston, 6 p.m.
Washington at San Antiono, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Dallas, 6 p.m.
Utah at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Miami at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login