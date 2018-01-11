Flyers Add Size And Skill At Trading Deadline

The Winkler Flyers added two new pieces at the MJHL trade deadline, acquiring 18-year-old defenseman Erik Dahl (99) from the Minot Minotauros (NAHL) and 19-year-old forward Nick Lund (98) from the Coulee Region Chill (NAHL).

Erik Dahl is a 6’4”, 207lbs defenseman from Lakeville, Minnesota and played 17 games with the Minot Minotauros of the NAHL this year, accounting for three assists and 18 penalty minutes. He played 55 games with the Shattuck St. Mary’s Midget Prep team in 2016-17, racking up 30 points (4 Goals – 26 Assists) and 40 penalty minutes.

“Erik is a big body that moves the puck well,” said Flyers Head Coach and General Manager Ken Pearson.

"He played on Shattuck’s prep team last year and was very successful. His presence on the ice will make him very successful here. He’s a big boy with a great reach, a good two-way defenseman that can chip in offensively.”

Lund is a 5’11”, 179 forward from Grand Forks, North Dakota and split this season between the Brookings Blizzard and Coulee Region Chill of the NAHL. In 22 games played, he scored once and added an assist. In 2016-17 he scored 23 goals and chipped in with 10 assists in 33 games played with the East Grand Forks Wave (North Dakota High School Hockey).

“Nick is a skilled winger that was a big scorer in high school, and we’re hoping that will transition well to our league. He’s a good skater and shoots the puck well,” added Pearson.

The Flyers have also released forward Michael Redmon (98) and defenseman Liam Hovland (98) and now have a roster of 24 players (15 Forwards – 7 Defense – 2 Goalies).

Winkler’s next game is Saturday, January 13th against the Dauphin Kings. Puck drop at the Winkler Rec Complex is 7:30pm.