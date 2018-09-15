Flyers Beat Norskies In Game One Of Goose Cup

Brody Moffatt and Jayden McCarthy both scored twice to help the Winkler Flyers to a 5-2 win over the SIJHL’s Thief River Falls Norskies in game one of their exhibition Goose Cup series. The Orange and Black put their foot down in the final period, scoring three times to capture their final road game of the preseason.

Facing the Norskies for the third straight year, the Flyers made the trek to Thief River Falls, Minnesota to try and get the upper hand in the home and home series. The past two seasons, the two clubs have played a home and away series with the Goose Cup on the line to the two game series winner.

The Flyers got the early jump on the Norskies thanks to a power-play goal by 17 year old Jayden McCarthy who was set up by Matt Krawiec and Collin Caulfield on the power-play. After Thief River Falls tied the game with a power-play goal of their own, Erik Dahl and Drake Burgin set up Brody Moffatt who scored Winkler’s second goal on the man advantage and the Flyers led 2-1 after one.

The home side fought back in the second and tied the game 2-2 heading into the final period with the shots also knotted up a 22 a piece.

Winkler was the stronger team in the third and went in front for good early in the period thanks to McCarthy’s second of the game. Minutes later, defenseman Erik Dahl drew his second assist of the night on Brody Moffatt’s second of the game and the Flyers had extended their lead to two goals.

Rookie forward Eric Fawkes put the finishing touches on the victory with a breakaway goal in the final moments and Winkler would skate away with the 5-2 victory.

Flyers’ goaltender Jack Faulkner and Noah Giesbrecht were both strong in net, allowing one goal each on a combined 27 shots. Winkler sent 36 shots at the Norskie’s net.

The Flyers (3-2) will host Thief River Falls in their preseason finale, Saturday night in Morden. Puck drop at the Access Event Centre in Morden is 7:30pm. There will be no www.hockeytv.com broadcast.