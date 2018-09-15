Flyers Beat Norskies In Game One Of Goose Cup

Details
Brody Moffatt and Jayden McCarthy both scored twice to help the Winkler Flyers to a 5-2 win over the SIJHL’s Thief River Falls Norskies in game one of their exhibition Goose Cup series. The Orange and Black put their foot down in the final period, scoring three times to capture their final road game of the preseason.

Facing the Norskies for the third straight year, the Flyers made the trek to Thief River Falls, Minnesota to try and get the upper hand in the home and home series. The past two seasons, the two clubs have played a home and away series with the Goose Cup on the line to the two game series winner.

The Flyers got the early jump on the Norskies thanks to a power-play goal by 17 year old Jayden McCarthy who was set up by Matt Krawiec and Collin Caulfield on the power-play. After Thief River Falls tied the game with a power-play goal of their own, Erik Dahl and Drake Burgin set up Brody Moffatt who scored Winkler’s second goal on the man advantage and the Flyers led 2-1 after one.

The home side fought back in the second and tied the game 2-2 heading into the final period with the shots also knotted up a 22 a piece.

Winkler was the stronger team in the third and went in front for good early in the period thanks to McCarthy’s second of the game. Minutes later, defenseman Erik Dahl drew his second assist of the night on Brody Moffatt’s second of the game and the Flyers had extended their lead to two goals.

Rookie forward Eric Fawkes put the finishing touches on the victory with a breakaway goal in the final moments and Winkler would skate away with the 5-2 victory.

Flyers’ goaltender Jack Faulkner and Noah Giesbrecht were both strong in net, allowing one goal each on a combined 27 shots. Winkler sent 36 shots at the Norskie’s net.

The Flyers (3-2) will host Thief River Falls in their preseason finale, Saturday night in Morden. Puck drop at the Access Event Centre in Morden is 7:30pm. There will be no www.hockeytv.com broadcast.

Friday, September 14th

CFL
B.C. 32 Montreal 14

MJHL
Exhibition
Winkler 5 Thief River Falls 2

MMJHL
Exhibition
Pembina Valley 6 St. Boniface 4

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Exhibition
Wpg Thrashers 4 Pembina Valley 1

WHL
Exhibition
Brandon 3 Moose Jaw 2

Manitoba Major Soccer League
8th Division
South Central Riot 10 Rebellion North FC 0

Major League Baseball
American League
New York 11 Toronto 0
Chicago 8 Baltimore 6
Detroit 5 Cleveland 4
Oakland 2 Tampa Bay 1 (10 innings)
Kansas City 8 Minnesota 4
Seattle 5 Los Angeles 0
National League
Philadelphia 14 Miami 2
Atlanta 10 Washington 5
Chicago 3 Cincinnati 2
Milwaukee 7 Pittsburgh 4
Los Angeles 3 St. Louis 0
San Francisco 2 Colorado 0
Interleague
N.Y. Mets 8 Boston 0
Arizona 4 Houston 2
Texas 4 San Diego 0

Saturday, September 15th

CFL
Calgary at Hamilton, 3 p.m.
Ottawa at Saskatchewan, 8:30 p.m.

MJHL
Exhibition
Winkler vs Thief River Falls
@ Morden, 7:30 p.m.

MMJHL
Exhibition
Pembina Valley vs Stonewall
@ Morris, 3:30 p.m.

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Exhibition
Pembina Valley vs Wpg Bruins
@ Wpg, 4 p.m.

Major League Baseball
American League
Detroit at Cleveland, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at New York, 3:05 p.m.
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 5:10 p.m.
Chicago at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 6:15 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 8:07 p.m.
National League
Washington at Atlanta, 12:05 p.m.
Los Angeles at St. Louis, 12:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago, 3:05 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 8:05 p.m.
Interleague
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 3:05 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.

