Flyers Blanked By Visiting Blues

The Winkler Flyers deserved a better fate in a 1-0 loss to the visiting Winnipeg Blues on Tuesday night. The Flyers generated chances but no goals, losing for the fourth straight time on home ice.

Looking to get back to their winning ways after seeing their four game winning streak snapped on Saturday night, the Flyers took on the Blues for the fourth time this season having won the previous three meetings.

The Flyers put the pressure on in the opening period and came within inches of taking a 1-0 lead on multiple occasions. Despite Winkler outshooting Winnipeg 11-5 in the period, the game went scoreless into the second. The second period had more Winkler chances but still no goals and the score remained 0-0 into the third.

With six minutes gone in the final period, the Flyers went on the power-play looking for the game’s first goal. Nearly a minute into the Winkler power-play, Blues leading scorer Dexter Kuczek intercepted a pass in the neutral zone and went in and scored a short-handed breakaway goal to give Winnipeg a 1-0 lead.

Winkler went looking for the game tying goal in the final 13 minutes of the game but it would not come. A shot off the Winnipeg goal post with just two seconds left on the clock would be the salt in the wound as the Blues hung on for the 1-0 win.

Aaron Brunn played well in goal for the Flyers as both teams recorded 25 shots on goal. The Flyers were 0-for-2 on the power-play and 6-for-6 on the penalty-kill.

The Flyers remain just a point back of first place in the MJHL Standings with a 21-10-0 record. Next up for the Flyers is the MJHL Showcase in Winnipeg where they will play Waywayseecappo and OCN next Monday and Tuesday. Both games can be heard live on Country 88.9FM and online at www.pembinavalleyonline.com.

The Winkler Auto Dealers Skills Competition and Skate with the Flyers will take place Sunday, December 10th at 1pm at the Winkler Rec Complex.

GREAT CANADIAN OIL CHANGE THREE STARS

1ST STAR – G JEREMY LINK (WINNIPEG)

2ND STAR – G AARON BRUNN (WINKLER)

3RD STAR – F DEXTER KUCZEK (WINNIPEG)

GAME STATS