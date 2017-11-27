Flyers Coaches To Represent MJHL In Player Showcase

The Manitoba Junior Hockey League has announced its coaching staffs for the upcoming SJHL/MJHL Player Showcase scheduled for January 15-16, 2018 at Regina’s Co-Operators Centre.

Winkler Flyers Head Coach Ken Pearson and Assistant Coach Steve Mullin will be behind the bench for MJHL Team #2 in Regina.

The Showcase will feature the top 60 players from each league.

The 3 teams from each league will consist of players from the ages 16 to 20 years of age selected by the coaches from each league. One team will be comprised of players who are 18 and under. The other two teams will be made up of players who are 19 and 20 years of age. Each team in the event will play two games.

"The league coaches as a group decided in June that the head coaches for this event should be appointed based on seniority and interest in the opportunity," MJHL Commissioner Kim Davis said of the selection process. "The same approach was taken when selecting the assistant coaches for the event. This is the first event of this nature and it’s expected that it will be done annually in Saskatchewan,” said Davis.

"The purpose of the event is to highlight the players with another Player Showcase event so that scouts can get a first-hand look at players in a highly competitive environment."

The participating players will be announced at a later date.

MJHL Team #1 (20 & under):

Head coach: Doug Hedley (OCN Blizzard)

Assistant coach: Dustin Howden (Neepawa)

Athletic therapist: Devin Atkin (Dauphin)

MJHL Team #2 (20 & under):

Head coach: Ken Pearson (Winkler)

Assistant coach: Steve Mullin (Winkler)

Athletic therapist: Mike Twardoski (Wayway)

Team #1 (18 & under):

Head coach: Paul Dyck (Steinbach)

Assistant coach: Troy Leslie (Virden)

Athletic therapist: Jeff Eidse (Steinbach)