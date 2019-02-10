Flyers Come Up Just Short In Swan Valley

Details
Category: Local Sports

The Winkler Flyers dropped a 3-2 decision to the Swan Valley Stampeders on Saturday night in their second straight game on the road. After starting their weekend road trip with a one goal loss in Dauphin the night before, the Orange and Black once again came up one goal short despite playing a much more complete hockey game in their final regular season game against the Stampeders.

With three wins in their previous five outings against Swan Valley, the Flyers were looking to bounce back from Friday night’s loss with another strong game against the Stampeders. The Flyers came out firing in the first and saw three of their early chances find the goal post but the game went scoreless into the second.

After the Stampeders opened the scoring before the second period was seven minutes old, the Flyers tied it up with just over seven minutes left in the period. Leading the Winkler rush into the Stamps’ zone, Colton Friesen sent a pass across the ice to Erik Dahl who sent a shot off the pads of Merek Pipes. The rebound came right out into the slot where Colton Harder picked it up and scored his second goal of the season to tie the game 1-1.

It didn’t take the Stampeders long to regain the lead as a home town bounce just over a minute later put the home side back in front 2-1.

The Flyers would tie the game again early in the third period on a sensational goal by rookie forward Josh Kagan. After carrying the puck into the attacking zone, Kagan pulled the puck through the legs of a Stampeder defenseman and wired a shot into the far side corner of the net evening the score at two goals a piece. Drake Burgin and Collin Caulfield assisted on Kagan’s ninth of the season and fourth in his last six games.

However, the game would not stay tied for long as Swan Valley moved back in front just 11 seconds later on a goal by leading scorer Josh Tripp.

The Flyers continued to get their chances the rest of the way but goaltender Merek Pipes kept his team in the lead all the way to the final buzzer.

After missing the last 10 games due to injury, Britt League was back between the pipes for the Flyers and had a solid game making 29 saves. The Stampeders outshot the Flyers 32-27 overall.

The Flyers will travel to Waywayseecappo on Sunday for their final game of the weekend. The Flyers lead the Wolverines by just two points for the final playoff spot. Puck drop at the Waywayseecappo Arena is 6pm with Matt Friesen’s pregame show on Country 88 and online at www.pembinavalleyonline.com getting underway at 5:55pm.

GAME STATS

Submit Sports News

More Sports News

Flyers Come Up Just Short In Swan Valley

The Winkler Flyers dropped a 3-2 decision to the Swan Valley Stampeders on Saturday night in their second straight game on the road. After starting their weekend road trip with a one goal loss in…

Carruthers Qualifies for Viterra Final

Reid Carruthers, Mike McEwen, Derek Samagalski and Colin Hodgson are one win away from a trip to the Brier next month in Brandon. The West St. Paul foursome defeated Jason Gunnlaugson of the Morris…

Habs Deal Froese to Flyers

The Montreal Canadiens have traded forward Byron Froese and defenceman David Schlemko to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for forward Dale Weise and defenceman Christian Folin, Froese has 14 goals…

Carruthers & Gunnlaugson Advance to 1-2 Page Playoff Game

Reid Carruthers of West St. Paul and Jason Gunnlaugson of the Morris Curling Club will meet in the 1-2 page playoff game at the 2019 Viterra Manitoba Men’s Curling Championship in Virden. Carruthers,…

Thomson’s Viterra Run Comes to an End

It was a tough Friday for Ryan Thomson, Kyle Peters, Mark Georges and Evan Gillis at the 2019 Viterra Manitoba Men’s Curling Championship in Virden. The Morden Curling Club foursome had two chances…

Flyers Lose Heart Breaker To Kings

The Dauphin Kings scored with just three seconds left in regulation to hand the Winkler Flyers a heart breaking 5-4 loss on Friday night. After tying the game with two goals in the third period, the…

Day Three of the Viterra Championship

2019 Viterra Provincial Men’s Curling [email protected] VirdenFriday, February 8thDraw #9"A" Side QualifiersBraden Calvert, Assiniboine Memorial 10 William Lyburn, Granite 5Cory Chambers, Lorette 6 Terry…

The SEMHL Report

The playoffs start tonight with Notre Dame at Portage and Warren hosts Winkler. Royals forward Marlin Froese will join Clayton Dreger on the SEMHL Report which airs Fridays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:15 p.m.…

Day Two of the Viterra Championship

2019 Viterra Provincial Men’s Curling [email protected] VirdenThursday, February 7thDraw #5"A" SideDennis Bohn, Assiniboine Memorial 7 Daniel Birchard, Pembina 4Tanner Lott, Wpg Beach 6 Sean Grassie,…

The Flyers Report

Winkler recorded back-to-back wins over the Winnipeg Blues and Selkirk Steelers. Head coach Steve Mullin will join Clayton Dreger on the Flyers Report which airs Thursdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:15 p.m.…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Saturday, February 9th

Zone 4 High School Hockey League
Miller 5 Pembina 1
Prairie Mountain 8 Northlands Parkway 3

MJHL
Swan Valley 3 Winkler 2
Portage 1 Selkirk 0
Steinbach 3 Neepawa 2 (SO)
Wpg Blues 4 Virden 1
Dauphin 10 OCN 1

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Wpg Thrashers 11 Pembina Valley 3
Central Plains 7 Southwest 2
Eastman 7 Norman 2
Brandon 8 Kenora 3
Wpg Wild 9 Interlake 0
Wpg Bruins 5 Yellowhead 4

MFMHL
Wpg Ice 4 Pembina Valley 1 

Manitoba AAA Bantam Hockey League
Pembina Valley 6 Parkland 3

AHL
Manitoba 3 Texas 2

NHL
Ottawa 5 Winnipeg 2
N.Y. Islanders 4 Colorado 3 (OT)
Minnesota 4 New Jersey 2
Philadelphia 6 Anaheim 2 
Boston 5 Los Angeles 4 (OT)
Buffalo 3 Detroit 1 
St. Louis 3 Nashville 2 
Arizona 3 Dallas 2
Tampa Bay 5 Pittsburgh 4
San Jose 5 Edmonton 2
Toronto 4 Montreal 3 (OT)
Florida 5 Washington 4 (OT)
Calgary at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Columbus at Vegas, 9 p.m.

NBA
Toronto 104 New York 99
Utah 125 San Antonio 105
Indiana 105 Cleveland 90
Charlotte 129 Atlanta 120
Memphis 99 New Orleans 90
L.A. Clippers 123 Boston 112
Washington 134 Chicago 125
Oklahoma City 117 Houston 112
Orlando 103 Milwaukee 83

Sunday, February 10th

SEMHL
Quarterfinals
Warren at Winkler, 7:30 p.m.
(Mercs lead best of 5 series 1-0)

MJHL
Winkler at Waywayseecappo, 6 p.m.
Portage at Wpg Blues, 6:30 p.m.

MMJHL
Pembina Valley vs Ft Garry/Ft Rouge
@ Morris, 7 p.m.

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Central Plains vs Kenora
@ Portage, 1:15 p.m.
Eastman vs Interlake
@ Teulon, 2:30 p.m.
Norman at Wpg Wild, 12 p.m.
Wpg Bruins vs Parkland
@ Grandview, 1:30 p.m.

MFMHL
Pembina Valley vs Wpg Ice
@ Morden, 2:30 p.m.
(end of regular season schedule)

Manitoba AAA Bantam Hockey League
Pembina Valley vs Brandon
@ Morris, 12:30 p.m.

WHL
Brandon at Saskatoon, 4 p.m.

AHL
Manitoba vs Texas
@ Wpg, 2 p.m.

NHL
St. Louis at Nashville, 11:30 a.m.
Colorado at Boston, 2 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 2 p.m.
Carolina at New Jersey, 2 p.m.
Winnipeg at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Florida, 5 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

NBA
Portland at Dallas, 2 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Sacramento, 5 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login