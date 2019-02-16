Flyers Come Up Short Against Visiting Steelers

Jesse Korytko scored Winkler’s lone goal in a 3-1 loss to the visiting Selkirk Steelers on Friday night. The Flyers had a great third period and came close at the end but were forced to settle for their fifth loss in a row.

Beginning a three games in four days weekend, the Flyers were looking to turn things around in their fifth game of the season against the Steelers. Selkirk took a 1-0 lead just 5:41 into the game and took that lead into the first intermission while outshooting the Flyers 14-6 in the first 20 minutes.

The two teams traded goals in the second, with Selkirk taking a 2-0 lead before Jesse Korytko cut that lead to 2-1 with his 14th of the season.

Winkler’s best period was the third as they would outshoot Selkirk 14-4 in the final 20 minutes, and after an empty net goal by the Steelers in the final moments would be forced to settle for the 3-1 loss.

Riley Morgan took the loss in goal for Winkler, making 25 saves on the 27 shots he faced as the Steelers outshot the Flyers 28-26. Winkler went 0-for-7 on the power-play and 2-for-3 on the penalty-kill.

The Flyers will host the Winnipeg Blues on Saturday night looking to get back into the win column. Puck drop at the Winkler Rec Complex is 7:30pm.

FOR FULL PHOTO GALLERY AND VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS CLICK HERE

GAME STATS