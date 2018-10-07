Details
The Winkler Flyers record fell to 3-4-1 on Sunday night with a 5-2 to the defending champion Pistons in Steinbach. Jesse Korytko and Jacob Lacasse scored Winkler's two goals as the Flyers failed to built off their big overtime win at home on Friday night.

Playing the Pistons for the second time this season, the two teams met in Steinbach this time around after the Pistons took the season series opener by a score of 6-2 back on September 28th in Winkler. On Friday night, the Flyers had snapped their four game losing streak with a thrilling 5-4 overtime win against the Swan Valley Stampeders, a game the Flyers had hoped would help propel them in the right direction.

The Flyers could not have asked for a better start as the line of Griffin Leonard, Everett Bestland and Jesse Korytko charged to puck towards the Pistons net which resulted on Korytko's third goal of the season just 44 seconds into the game.

Unfortunately for the Flyers' they were unable to build off their early success as they saw the Pistons tie the game just over six minutes later. With Winker having trouble getting pucks to the front of the net the rest of the period, Steinbach took their first lead of the night with a goal in the final minute of the period and led 2-1 after one while outshooting the Flyers 20-5.

Winkler started to generate more offense in the middle frame but could not turn their chances into goals. Steinbach managed to add two more goals in the period and carried a 4-1 lead into the second intermission.

The Flyers began the final frame on the power-play and cut Steinbach's lead to 4-2 when Jacob Lacasse tucked a shot around goaltender Matt Radomsky and in for his first of the season. Collin Caulfield and Brody Moffatt drew the assists. However, just minutes later the Flyers gave the Pistons back the momentum by giving them a power-play and the home team made no mistake, restoring their three goal cushion.

Riley Morgan took the loss making 33 saves in the game as the Flyers were outshot 38-27. The Flyers also had a number of missed opportunities on the power-play going 1-for-8 on the man advantage and 4-for-5 on the penalty-kill.

The Flyers (3-4-1), who just completed a stretch of four games in six nights will be back in action on Friday, October 12th when they host the Waywayseecappo Wolverines. Puck drop for this Petro Canada Black Friday game goes at 7:30pm at the Winkler Recreation Complex. You can also watch the game live with a subscription to www.hockeytv.com

Sunday, October 7th

MJHL
Steinbach 5 Winkler 2
Neepawa 3 OCN 2
Selkirk 6 Waywayseecappo 3

MMJHL
Pembina Valley 5 St. Boniface 3

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Pembina Valley 4 Southwest 3
Eastman 11 Parkland 1
Brandon 5 Interlake 2
Wpg Bruins 7 Norman 2
Yellowhead 6 Wpg Thrashers 5 (SO)

Winnipeg AAA Bantam Hockey League
Central Plains 6 Pembina Valley 3

AHL
Iowa 8 Manitoba 1

NHL
Carolina 8 N.Y. Rangers 5
Toronto 7 Chicago 6 (OT)
Los Angeles 4 Detroit 2

Major League Baseball
National League
Division Series
Milwaukee 6 Colorado 0
(Brewers win best of 5 series 3-0)
Atlanta 6 Los Angeles 5 
(Dodgers lead series 2-1)

NFL
Buffalo 13 Tennessee 12
Carolina 33 N.Y. Giants 31
Cincinnati 27 Miami 17
Cleveland 12 Baltimore 9 (OT)
Detroit 31 Green Bay 23
Kansas City 30 Jacksonville 14
N.Y. Jets 34 Denver 16
Pittsburgh 41 Atlanta 17
L.A. Chargers 26 Oakland 10 
Minnesota 23 Philadelphia 21
Arizona 28 San Francisco 18
L.A. Rams 33 Seattle 31
Houston 19 Dallas 16 

Monday, October 8th

CFL
Calgary at Montreal, 12 p.m.
Edmonton at Saskatchewan, 3 p.m.

NFL
Washington at New Orleans, 7:15 p.m.

NHL
Ottawa at Boston, 12 p.m.
San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, 12 p.m.
Vegas at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
Detroit at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Major League Baseball
American League
Division Series
Houston at Cleveland, 12:30 p.m.
(Astros lead best of 5 series 2-0)
Boston at New York, 6:40 p.m.
(series tied 1-1)
National League
Division Series
Los Angeles at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
(Dodgers lead series 2-1)

 

