Flyers Drop Preseason Game In Steinbach

The Winkler Flyers dropped a 6-1 decision in Steinbach on Friday night in their second game of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League exhibition season. It was a good effort from the Flyers, despite the lopsided score, as the two teams continue to iron out their rosters to start the season.

With both teams picking up wins in their preseason openers, the game had a good pace early on. Steinbach scored the only goal of the opening period, and the Pistons only managed to take their 1-0 lead into the intermission thanks in large part to the play of Winkler starter Riley Morgan.

After Steinbach doubled their lead to 2-0 to start the second, Winkler rookie Eric Fawkes raced the puck down the ice on a 3-on-1 and fed a nice pass to Jayden McCarthy who snapped home the Flyers’ first goal of the game. The Pistons managed to restore their two goal lead before intermission and led 3-1 after 40 minutes while outshooting Winkler 28-13.

Even though the score was not in Winkler’s favor and the shot clock was a little one sided, a good number of Flyers played well, as the team continues to decide who will earn on spot on the 25 man roster to start the year.

Thanks to a few defensive miscues in the third, Steinbach scored three more times in the final frame and skated away with a 6-1 victory.

Goaltender Riley Morgan had a very strong start for Winkler, turning aside 16 of the 18 shots he faced through 30 minutes of work. Noah Goertzen played the second half of the game and made 11 saves on 15 shots. Steinbach outshot Winkler 43-15 overall.

The same two teams will meet Saturday night in Winkler as the MJHL preseason schedule continues. Puck drop at the Winkler Rec Complex is 7:30pm. Tickets are $5 per person, with kids 12 and under getting in at no charge. The game will also be broadcast on www.hockeytv.com

