Flyers Drop Rematch To Visiting Stampeders

Details
Category: Local Sports

The Winkler Flyers dropped a 4-1 decision to the visiting Stampeders on Saturday night in their second straight game against Swan Valley. Gino Lucia scored Winkler’s lone goal, as the Orange and Black failed to build off their 2-1 win against the MJHL’s second place team on Friday night.

After picking up a victory of Friday night, the Flyers welcomed the Stampeders again on Saturday looking to pick up another important two points in the MJHL Standings. The Flyers had a good opening 20 minutes, outshooting the Stamps 14-8, but were forced to settle for a scoreless tie heading into the first intermission.

Swan Valley opened the scoring just over five minutes into the second on the power-play and then doubled their lead to 2-0 later in the frame thanks to a lucky bounce in front of the net.

The Stampeders then increased their lead to 3-0, 9:15 into the third with their second power-play goal of the game. However, just 30 seconds later, defenseman Drake Burgin sent Gino Lucia down the left wing side of the ice and the St. Could, Minnesota native let a slap shot go that trickled through the equipment of goaltender Merek Pipes and across the line to cut the visitors lead to 3-1.

Unfortunately, that is as close as Winkler would come as the Stampeders moved in front 4-1 in the final minutes with an empty net goal and the Flyers would be forced to settle for the loss.

Riley Morgan stopped 31 of the 34 shots he faced as Swan Valley outshot Winkler 35-26. Winkler went 0-for-7 on the power-play and 3-for-5 on the penalty-kill.

The Flyers will head back on the road on Tuesday night to face the Winnipeg Blues at the Bell/MTS Iceplex in Winnipeg. Puck drop is 7pm with Matt Friesen’s pregame show on Country 88 and online at www.pembinavalleyonline.com getting underway at 6:55pm. You can also catch the game on www.hockeytv.com

Note: Flyers leading scorer Brody Moffatt missed Saturday’s game after being injured in Friday’s victory. Captain Connor Beebe also left Saturday’s game due to injury and did not return. Both players are being re-evaluated in the coming days.

FOR THE FULL PHOTO GALLERY AND VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS CLICK HERE

GAME STATS

Submit Sports News

More Sports News

Fleury Advances to Scotties Final

Tracy Fleury, Selena Njegovan, Liz Fyfe and Kristin MacCuish are one way from a trip to the Canadian Women’s Curling Championship. The East St. Paul foursome defeated Darcy Robertson of Assiniboine…

Flyers Drop Rematch To Visiting Stampeders

The Winkler Flyers dropped a 4-1 decision to the visiting Stampeders on Saturday night in their second straight game against Swan Valley. Gino Lucia scored Winkler’s lone goal, as the Orange and…

Perfection in Gimli

The only unblemished record at the 2019 Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts belongs to Darcy Robertson of the Assiniboine Memorial curling club in Winnipeg. Robertson, Karen Klein, Vanessa…

Round Robin Ends Today at Scotties

2019 Provincial Scotties Tournament of [email protected] GimliSaturday, January 26thDraw #13 Tracy Fleury, East St. Paul 8 Jennifer Clark-Rouire, Miami 3Darcy Robertson, Assiniboine Memorial 7 Kristy Watling,…

Flyers Stay Hot At Home

Riley Morgan made 33 saves to help the Winkler Flyers get past the visiting Swan Valley Stampeders 2-1 on Friday night. Brody Moffatt and Eric Fawkes both found the back of the net for Winkler who…

Day Three at the Provincial Scotties

2019 Provincial Scotties Tournament of [email protected] GimliFriday, January 25thDraw #9 Tracy Fleury, East St. Paul 8 Kristy Watling, Fort Rouge 3Darcy Robertson, Assiniboine Memorial 5 Jennifer…

The SEMHL Report

The Altona Maroons dropped a 5-4 decision to the Warren Mercs Thursday at Sunflower Gardens. Maroons captain Craig Neufeld will join Clayton Dreger on the SEMHL Report which airs Fridays at 11:35…

Day Two at the Provincial Scotties

2019 Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts @ GimliThursday, January 24thDraw #5Kerri Einarson, Gimli 9 Lisa Hale, Dauphin 3Joelle Brown, Charleswood 6 Beth Peterson, Assiniboine Memorial 5Barb…

The Flyers Report

Winkler will look to bounce back from an 8-0 loss to the Wpg Blues when they play a pair of home games against the Swan Valley Stampeders this weekend. Head coach Steve Mullin will join Clayton…

Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts

2019 Provincial Scotties Tournament of [email protected] GimliWednesday, January 23rdDraw #1Kerri Einarson, Gimli 9 Joelle Brown, Charleswood 2Beth Peterson, Assiniboine Memorial 6 Abby Ackland, Assiniboine…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Saturday, January 26th

SEMHL
Altona 4 Morden 3
Portage 3 Notre Dame 1
Carman 4 Warren 3 (SO)

MJHL
Swan Valley 4 Winkler 1
Steinbach 6 Wpg Blues 3
Virden 6 Neepawa 5
OCN 3 Selkirk 2 (SO)
Portage 5 Dauphin 1

MMJHL
Pembina Valley 4 Stonewall 2

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Pembina Valley 3 Parkland 1
Central Plains 5 Eastman 1
Southwest 6 Interlake 0
Brandon 5 Wpg Bruins 2
Wpg Thrashers 5 Kenora 4
Yellowhead 9 Norman 2

MFMHL
Wpg Ice 3 Pembina Valley 0

Manitoba AAA Bantam Hockey League
Pembina Valley 8 Central Plains 3

WHL
Brandon 3 Regina 2 (SO)

AHL
Milwaukee 8 Manitoba 2 

NBA
San Antonio 126 New Orleans 114
Memphis 106 Indiana 103
Golden State 115 Boston 111
Denver 126 Philadelphia 110
Atlanta at Portland, 9 p.m.

Sunday, January 27th

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Pembina Valley vs Parkland
@ Morden, 11:30 a.m.
Kenora at Wpg Wild, 12:30 p.m.
Southwest vs Wpg Bruins
@ Souris, 2 p.m.
Interlake at Brandon, 1:30 p.m.
Yellowhead vs Norman
@ Thompson, 1:30 p.m.

MFMHL
Pembina Valley vs Eastman
@ Morden, 2:30 p.m.

NBA
Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 2:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.
Orlando at Houston, 6 p.m.
Washington at San Antiono, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Dallas, 6 p.m.
Utah at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Miami at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login