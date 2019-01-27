Flyers Drop Rematch To Visiting Stampeders

The Winkler Flyers dropped a 4-1 decision to the visiting Stampeders on Saturday night in their second straight game against Swan Valley. Gino Lucia scored Winkler’s lone goal, as the Orange and Black failed to build off their 2-1 win against the MJHL’s second place team on Friday night.

After picking up a victory of Friday night, the Flyers welcomed the Stampeders again on Saturday looking to pick up another important two points in the MJHL Standings. The Flyers had a good opening 20 minutes, outshooting the Stamps 14-8, but were forced to settle for a scoreless tie heading into the first intermission.

Swan Valley opened the scoring just over five minutes into the second on the power-play and then doubled their lead to 2-0 later in the frame thanks to a lucky bounce in front of the net.

The Stampeders then increased their lead to 3-0, 9:15 into the third with their second power-play goal of the game. However, just 30 seconds later, defenseman Drake Burgin sent Gino Lucia down the left wing side of the ice and the St. Could, Minnesota native let a slap shot go that trickled through the equipment of goaltender Merek Pipes and across the line to cut the visitors lead to 3-1.

Unfortunately, that is as close as Winkler would come as the Stampeders moved in front 4-1 in the final minutes with an empty net goal and the Flyers would be forced to settle for the loss.

Riley Morgan stopped 31 of the 34 shots he faced as Swan Valley outshot Winkler 35-26. Winkler went 0-for-7 on the power-play and 3-for-5 on the penalty-kill.

The Flyers will head back on the road on Tuesday night to face the Winnipeg Blues at the Bell/MTS Iceplex in Winnipeg. Puck drop is 7pm with Matt Friesen’s pregame show on Country 88 and online at www.pembinavalleyonline.com getting underway at 6:55pm. You can also catch the game on www.hockeytv.com

Note: Flyers leading scorer Brody Moffatt missed Saturday’s game after being injured in Friday’s victory. Captain Connor Beebe also left Saturday’s game due to injury and did not return. Both players are being re-evaluated in the coming days.

