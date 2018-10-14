Flyers Earn Shootout Victory In Virden

The Winkler Flyers moved back in the win column on Saturday night with an exciting shootout victory in Virden. Brody Moffatt and Griffin Leonard both scored third period goals for the Flyers and Josh Kagan and Colton Friesen both potted their attempts in the shootout to help the Orange and Black earn their fourth win of the season.

Just one day after coming out on the wrong end of a competitive game against the Wayway Wolverines, the Winkler Flyers were back on the bus to play the Virden Oil Capitals for the first time since meeting in the 2017-2018 MJHL Semi-Final.

After a scoreless first period, the Flyers started to carry the play in the Virden zone but saw a number of their quality chance hit the goal post. Despite playing well in the period, the Flyers saw their opponent score the first goal of the game for the seventh straight outing. With 8:12 left in the second, Oil Caps’ forward Kolton Kanaski tipped a shot past Riley Morgan to give Virden a 1-0 lead after two periods.

Winkler continued to push hard in the third and tied the game just over a minute into the period when Brody Moffatt banged in his team leading fourth of the season. Before the halfway mark of the period Winkler added another one and again it was due in large part to hard work in front of the net. Driving the puck towards the Virden net, the line of Griffin Leonard, Jesse Korytko and Jacob Tibbatts brought the puck to the Oil Caps’ crease which resulted in Leonard cashing in for the fourth time this year.

But with 6:23 left in regulation, the Oil Caps went on their first power-play of the game and pulled even thanks to Captain Ben Dalke’s shot from the slot. Still tied 2-2 after regulation, the game moved into overtime with both teams having claimed a single point.

The Flyers dominated the overtime period but failed to beat goaltender Dalton Dosch, who made a number of impressive saves in the five minute period.

Winkler then got the job done in the shootout as Winkler shooters Josh Kagan and Colton Friesen both scored nice goals in the first two rounds and goaltender Riley Morgan stopped both Oil Caps shooters to give the Flyers the extra point and the 3-2 win.

Morgan made 27 saves in the win as the Flyers outshot Virden 35-29. Winkler went 0-for-3 on the power-play and 0-for-1 on the penalty-kill.

Winkler (4-5-1) will return home to begin a three game homestand on Tuesday night when they host Virden (2-4-3) for the second straight game. Puck drop at the Winkler Rec Complex is 7:30pm. You can watch the game with a subscription to www.hockeytv.com. Advance tickets are available at the Petro-Canada Gas bar or Winkler Coop Gas Bar.

GAME STATS