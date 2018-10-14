Flyers Earn Shootout Victory In Virden

Details
The Winkler Flyers moved back in the win column on Saturday night with an exciting shootout victory in Virden. Brody Moffatt and Griffin Leonard both scored third period goals for the Flyers and Josh Kagan and Colton Friesen both potted their attempts in the shootout to help the Orange and Black earn their fourth win of the season.

Just one day after coming out on the wrong end of a competitive game against the Wayway Wolverines, the Winkler Flyers were back on the bus to play the Virden Oil Capitals for the first time since meeting in the 2017-2018 MJHL Semi-Final.

After a scoreless first period, the Flyers started to carry the play in the Virden zone but saw a number of their quality chance hit the goal post. Despite playing well in the period, the Flyers saw their opponent score the first goal of the game for the seventh straight outing. With 8:12 left in the second, Oil Caps’ forward Kolton Kanaski tipped a shot past Riley Morgan to give Virden a 1-0 lead after two periods.

Winkler continued to push hard in the third and tied the game just over a minute into the period when Brody Moffatt banged in his team leading fourth of the season. Before the halfway mark of the period Winkler added another one and again it was due in large part to hard work in front of the net. Driving the puck towards the Virden net, the line of Griffin Leonard, Jesse Korytko and Jacob Tibbatts brought the puck to the Oil Caps’ crease which resulted in Leonard cashing in for the fourth time this year.

But with 6:23 left in regulation, the Oil Caps went on their first power-play of the game and pulled even thanks to Captain Ben Dalke’s shot from the slot. Still tied 2-2 after regulation, the game moved into overtime with both teams having claimed a single point.

The Flyers dominated the overtime period but failed to beat goaltender Dalton Dosch, who made a number of impressive saves in the five minute period.

Winkler then got the job done in the shootout as Winkler shooters Josh Kagan and Colton Friesen both scored nice goals in the first two rounds and goaltender Riley Morgan stopped both Oil Caps shooters to give the Flyers the extra point and the 3-2 win.

Morgan made 27 saves in the win as the Flyers outshot Virden 35-29. Winkler went 0-for-3 on the power-play and 0-for-1 on the penalty-kill.

Winkler (4-5-1) will return home to begin a three game homestand on Tuesday night when they host Virden (2-4-3) for the second straight game. Puck drop at the Winkler Rec Complex is 7:30pm. You can watch the game with a subscription to www.hockeytv.com. Advance tickets are available at the Petro-Canada Gas bar or Winkler Coop Gas Bar.

GAME STATS

Saturday, October 13th

CFL
Winnipeg 31 Saskatchewan 0
Edmonton 34 Ottawa 16 
B.C. 26 Calgary 21

MJHL
Winkler 3 Virden 2 (SO)
OCN 2 Steinbach 1 (OT)
Wpg Blues 4 Dauphin 2
Waywayseecappo 3 Selkirk 1

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Pembina Valley 12 Norman 2
Wpg Bruins 6 Central Plains 4
Eastman 12 Parkland 3
Southwest 2 Wpg Thrashers 1 (OT)
Kenora 5 Interlake 3

MFMHL
Pembina Valley 8 Interlake 2

Winnipeg AAA Bantam Hockey League
Pembina Valley 6 Parkland 4

WHL
Swift Current 3 Brandon 2 (SO)

AHL
Belleville 6 Manitoba 2

NHL
Vegas 1 Philadelphia 0
Edmonton 2 N.Y. Rangers 1
Ottawa 5 Los Angeles 1
Boston 8 Detroit 2
Carolina 5 Minnesota 4 (OT)
Tampa Bay 8 Columbus 2
Vancouver 3 Florida 2
Montreal 4 Pittsburgh 3 (SO)
Toronto 4 Washington 2
Dallas 5 Anaheim 3
Nashville 5 N.Y. Islanders 2
Chicago 4 St. Louis 3 (OT)
Buffalo 3 Arizona 0
Calgary 3 Colorado 2 (OT)

Major League Baseball
National League
Championship Series
Los Angeles 4 Milwaukee 3
(best of 7 series tied 1-1)
American League
Championship Series
Houston 7 Boston 2
(1st game in series)

Sunday, October 14th

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Pembina Valley vs Norman
@ Thompson, 1:30 p.m.
Central Plains vs Parkland
@ Dauphin, 1:30 p.m.
Brandon at Wpg Wild, 1:15 p.m.
Eastman vs Southwest
@ Souris, 2 p.m.
Yellowhead vs Wpg Thrashers
@ Shoal Lake, 2:30 p.m.
Interlake at Kenora, 1:30 p.m.

MFMHL
Pembina Valley vs Eastman
@ Ste. Anne, 12 p.m.

MMJHL
Pembina Valley at Stonewall, 7:30 p.m.

MJHL
Portage at Neepawa, 6:30 p.m.
Wayway at Wpg Blues, 6:30 p.m.
Steinbach at Swan Valley, 6 p.m.

NHL
San Jose at New Jersey, 12 p.m.
Anaheim at St. Louis, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Major League Baseball
American League
Championship Series
Houston at Boston, 6:09 p.m.
(Astros lead best of 7 series 1-0)

NFL
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Cleveland, 12 p.m.
Indianapolis at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 12 p.m.
Carolina at Washington, 12 p.m.
Buffalo at Houston, 12 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 12 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.
Chicago at Miami, 12 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Denver, 3:5 p.m.
Jacksonville at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.
Kansas City at New England, 7:20 p.m.

