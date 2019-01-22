Flyers Fail To Solve Link In Winnipeg

Details
Category: Local Sports

It was a night to forget for the Winkler Flyers on Tuesday, as the club fell 8-0 to the Winnipeg Blues in their fifth straight game away from home. Winkler outshot the Blues 45-25 overall but were sunk by a lack of execution at both ends of the ice.

Tuesday’s game was the fourth of six meetings against Winnipeg, with the previous three contests being very tight affairs. All three games had been decided in overtime or a shootout with Winkler coming out on the right end in two of them.

The Blues got the upper hand early in this one as Braeden Binda put the home team on the board first before the game was four minutes old. Binda then doubled Winnipeg’s lead on the power-play later in the period and another goal a few minutes later gave the Blues a 3-0 first period lead.

The Flyers, who outshot the Blues 14-9 in the opening period had steady pressure around the Winnipeg net for much of the second. Just after a failed Winkler power-play the Blues moved in front 4-0 and tacked on one more in the final minute and carried a 5-0 lead into the third despite being outshot 29-18 by Winkler.

The third period followed the same script as Winkler outshot Winnipeg 16-7 in the final frame but it was the Blues who would add three more goals, including two on the power-play.

Riley Morgan took the loss allowing seven goals on 23 shots. Call up and Winkler native Malachi Klassen made his MJHL debut in relief. The Flyers outshot Winnipeg 45-25 overall and went 0-for-6 on the power-play and 2-for-5 on the penalty-kill.

The Flyers will return home for a pair of weekend games against the Swan Valley Stampeders. Both games on Friday and Saturday will begin at 7:30pm and can be viewed live on www.hockeytv.com

NOTE: Flyers goaltender Britt League missed his second straight game due to injury and defenseman Caydon Meyer missed the game due to a one game suspension received after a cross checking penalty vs Neepawa on January 19th.

GAME STATS

Tuesday, January 22nd

Zone 4 High School Hockey League
Miller 4 Garden Valley 3

MJHL
Wpg Blues 8 Winkler 0
Swan Valley 3 OCN 1
Selkirk 6 Neepawa 1

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Yellowhead 5 Parkland 1

NHL
San Jose 7 Washington 6 (OT)
Arizona 3 Ottawa 2
Chicago 3 N.Y. Islanders 2 (SO)
Calgary 3 Carolina 2 (OT)
Detroit 3 Edmonton 2

NBA
Toronto 120 Sacramento 105
Oklahoma City 123 Portland 114
Dallas 106 L.A. Clippers 98
Minnesota 118 Phoenix 91

Wednesday, January 23rd

South Central Athletic Conference
High School Varsity Basketball
Northlands Parkway vs St. Norbert
@ Wpg, (g) 6 p.m. (b) 7:30 p.m.

Zone 4 High School Hockey League
Miller vs Morris
@ Altona, 7:30 p.m.

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Pembina Valley vs Central Plains
@ Morden, 7:30 p.m.
Southwest at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.

MJHL
Portage at Selkirk, 7:30 p.m.
Virden at Steinbach, 7:30 p.m.
Neepawa at Wayway, 7:30 p.m.

SEMHL
Winkler at Notre Dame, 8:30 p.m.

AHL
Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

NHL
Washington at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Arizona at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.
Nashville at Vegas, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Carolina at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

NBA
Toronto at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at New York, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Detroit at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Memphis, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Denver at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

