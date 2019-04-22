Details
Category: Local Sports


The Winkler Flyers are please to announce the hiring of Kelvin Cech as their new Head Coach for the 2019-2020 Manitoba Junior Hockey League season.

Cech has spent the past three years as the Assistant Coach of the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds (USports), working along side former professional hockey player and current UBC Head Coach Sven Butenschon at the top level of University Sports in Canada.

“Kelvin is ready to take the next step and take on a Head Coach position,” said Flyers General Manager Jeff Jeanson.

“I feel Kelvin will bring a lot of fresh new ideas to the organization and will connect very well with this new generation of player,” added Jeanson.

Cech is a 36 year old who is originally from Edmonton, Alberta and played two seasons with the Concordia University of Alberta (ACAC) in the early 2000’s. His relationships with many NCAA Division I programs and Western Hockey League (WHL) teams will also be a great asset to the Winkler Flyers organization. His defensively responsible, relentless and upbeat offensive style of coaching should also translate into an entertaining and successful product on the ice.

Cech is also proficient in video analysis and is a strong community minded individual.

“The best hockey programs in the country are built on a foundation of details and good people,” said Cech.

“I believe that players, coaches, staff and volunteers operate at optimum levels when they’re empowered to take ownership of their responsibilities and to embrace their role within a team’s structure to make it their own,” concluded Cech.

The Flyers are thrilled to welcome Kelvin to the organization and look forward to seeing him behind the bench to start the 2019-2020 season.

Submit Sports News

More Sports News

Flyers Hire Cech as New Head Coach

The Winkler Flyers are please to announce the hiring of Kelvin Cech as their new Head Coach for the 2019-2020 Manitoba Junior Hockey League season. Cech has spent the past three years as the…

Sportsbeat

The 2018-2019 ringette season has come to a close. Ringette Manitoba executive director Laralie Higginson will join Clayton Dreger on Sportsbeat which airs Mondays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:15 p.m. on CFAM…

Twisters Pot 9 In Game Two Win

The Pembina Valley Twisters scored four times in the first period and added four more in the second en route to a 9-5 victory over the St. James Canucks Saturday night in Winnipeg. Brendan Keck and…

Jets Lose on Home Ice Again

Visiting teams are still perfect. Jaden Schwartz scored the go ahead goal with 15 seconds left in regulation as the St. Louis Blues rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 Thursday night…

Sportsbeat

Pembina Valley lost 4-3 in double overtime to the St. James Canucks in game one of the Manitoba Major Junior Hockey League's best-of-seven final. Head coach Ryan Dyck will join Clayton Dreger on…

Zone 4 High School Sports Report

Basketball Manitoba awards were handed out last Saturday. Stefan Buchsmann of the Morden Thunder, who received the Ron Meyers Leadership Award, will join Clayton Dreger on the Zone 4 High School…

Twisters vs Canucks

The Pembina Valley Twisters face the St. James Canucks Wednesday (7:30 p.m.) at the Morris Recreation Complex in game one of the Manitoba Major Junior Hockey League's best-of-seven final. The…

Bisons Join Border Baseball League

The Border Baseball League has added a ninth team for the 2019 season. The Altona Bisons will join the Morden Mohawks, Winkler Whips, Carman Cardinals, Pilot Mound Pilots, Cartwright Twins,…

This Week in Curling

Jordon McDonald, Jaedon Neuert, Braxton Kuntz and Alexandre Fontaine brought home bronze medals from the 2019 Canadian U18 Curling Championship in Sherwood Park, Alberta. Jordon McDonald will join…

Sportsbeat

The South East Prairie Thunder lost out in the quarterfinals of the 2019 Allan Cup in Lacombe, Alberta. Prairie Thunder coach Blake Forsyth will join Clayton Dreger on Sportsbeat which airs Mondays…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Monday, April 22nd

NHL
Eastern Conference
Washington at Carolina, 6 p.m.
(Capitals lead best of 7 quarterfinal 3-2)
Western Conference
Nashville at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
(Stars lead series 3-2)

MJHL
Swan Valley at Portage, 7:30 p.m.
(best of 7 final tied 3-3)

Major League Baseball
American League
Chicago at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
New York at Los Angeles, 9:07 p.m.
National League
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York, 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

NBA
Eastern Conference
Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.
(Bucks lead best of 7 quarterfinal 3-0)
Western Conference
Houston at Utah, 9:30 p.m.
(Rockets lead series 3-0)

Sunday, April 21st

NHL
Eastern Conference
Boston 4 Toronto 2 
(best of 7 quarterfinal tied 3-3)
Western Conference
San Jose 2 Vegas 1 (2OT)
(series tied 3-3)

Major League Baseball
American League
Toronto 5 Oakland 4
New York 7 Kansas City 6 (10 innings)
Minnesota 4 Baltimore 3
Detroit 4 Chicago 3 
Boston 4 Tampa Bay 3 (11 innings)
Texas 11 Houston 10 
Los Angeles 8 Seattle 6 
National League
Washington 5 Miami 0
San Francisco 3 Pittsburgh 2
Los Angeles 6 Milwaukee 5
St. Louis 6 New York 4 
Chicago 2 Arizona 1 
Colorado 4 Philadelphia 1 
San Diego 4 Cincinnati 3 
Interleague
Atlanta 11 Cleveland 5

NBA
Eastern Conference
Toronto 107 Orlando 85
(Raptors lead best of 7 quarterfinal 3-1)
Boston 110 Indiana 106
(Celtics win series 4-0)
Western Conference
Golden State 113 L.A. Clippers 105
(Warriors lead series 3-1)
Portland 111 Oklahoma City 98
(Trail Blazers lead series 3-1)

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login