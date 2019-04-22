Flyers Hire Cech as New Head Coach



The Winkler Flyers are please to announce the hiring of Kelvin Cech as their new Head Coach for the 2019-2020 Manitoba Junior Hockey League season.

Cech has spent the past three years as the Assistant Coach of the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds (USports), working along side former professional hockey player and current UBC Head Coach Sven Butenschon at the top level of University Sports in Canada.

“Kelvin is ready to take the next step and take on a Head Coach position,” said Flyers General Manager Jeff Jeanson.

“I feel Kelvin will bring a lot of fresh new ideas to the organization and will connect very well with this new generation of player,” added Jeanson.

Cech is a 36 year old who is originally from Edmonton, Alberta and played two seasons with the Concordia University of Alberta (ACAC) in the early 2000’s. His relationships with many NCAA Division I programs and Western Hockey League (WHL) teams will also be a great asset to the Winkler Flyers organization. His defensively responsible, relentless and upbeat offensive style of coaching should also translate into an entertaining and successful product on the ice.

Cech is also proficient in video analysis and is a strong community minded individual.

“The best hockey programs in the country are built on a foundation of details and good people,” said Cech.

“I believe that players, coaches, staff and volunteers operate at optimum levels when they’re empowered to take ownership of their responsibilities and to embrace their role within a team’s structure to make it their own,” concluded Cech.

The Flyers are thrilled to welcome Kelvin to the organization and look forward to seeing him behind the bench to start the 2019-2020 season.