Flyers Lose Another Close One In Wayway

The Winkler Flyers dropped their third straight one goal game on Sunday night, falling 3-2 to the Waywayseecappo Wolverines to conclude their three game weekend road trip. Eric Fawkes and Colton Friesen scored for the Flyers who are now tied with the Wolverines for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League.

After a 5-4 loss in Dauphin on Friday night and a 3-2 loss in Swan Valley on Saturday, the Flyers were looking to salvage the weekend with the hopes of seeing some of the bounces go their way that did not in the previous two games.

The Flyers opened the scoring on the power-play with just over 30 seconds left in the first period when Eric Fawkes tipped in a Drake Burgin one-timer to put Winkler on the board. Josh Kagan earned his sixth point in his last seven games with the second assist on Fawkes’ 10th of the season.

The Wolverines started the second period with a power-play goal of their own and the game was tied 1-1. Near the midway point of the middle frame Wayway cashed in another loose puck around the crease and had their first lead of the night.

With the Flyers starting to wear down after playing their third tight game of the weekend and seventh game overall in the last 10 ten days, the Wolverines took a 3-1 lead with another goal from in close midway through the third.

The Flyers managed to make it close when Eric Fawkes spotted Colton Friesen in the slot and his eighth of the year cut Wayway’s lead to 3-2 with 3:33 left in regulation. Collin Caulfield also assisted, earning his fourth point in his last five games.

For the second straight night, the Flyers pulled their goaltender in favour of the extra attacker, and for the second straight night, the Flyers came close at the end only to see the buzzer sound before tying it up.

Riley Morgan was back between the pipes for Winkler and made 21 saves as Wayway outshot Winkler 24-21. Both teams were 1-for-3 on the power-play.

With the two teams now tied for 8th place in the standings, Tuesday’s rematch back in Winkler will be one of the biggest of the season for both clubs. Puck drop at the Winkler Recreation Complex is 7:30pm. You can also watch the game live on www.hockeytv.com

