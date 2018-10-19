Flyers Make Moves On The Blueline

Details
The Winkler Flyers have traded defenseman Matt Boren (99) to the Thief River Falls Norskies (SIJHL) for future considerations (PDF). In a separate move, Winkler also signed defenseman Caydon Meyer (00) who started the year with the Springfield Jr. Blues (NAHL).

Boren, who hails from Devil’s Lake, North Dakota suited up in five games for the Flyers this season and failed to record a point.

Meyer is a 5’11”, 185lbs defenseman from Woodbury, Minnesota and played eight games with Springfield.

"Caydon is a puck moving defenseman with decent size, he moves the puck well and will add depth to our back end," said Flyers General Manager Ken Pearson.

The Flyers would like to welcome Caydon and his family to the Flyers organization and would like to wish Matt all the best with the Norskies.

Friday, October 19th

CFL
Hamilton at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at B.C., 9 p.m.

Zone 4 High School Hockey League
Miller vs Morden
@ Altona, 8 p.m.
Portage Collegiate vs Pembina
@ Pilot Mound, 7:30 p.m.

MJHL
OCN at Winkler, 7:30 p.m.
Swan Valley at Selkirk, 7:30 p.m.
Dauphin at Waywayseecappo, 7:30 p.m.

MMJHL
Pembina Valley at Charleswood, 7:30 p.m.

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Showcase @ Portage
Pembina Valley vs Wpg Wild, 5 p.m.
Southwest vs Wpg Thrashers, 7:30 p.m.
Central Plains vs Norman, 8 p.m.

MFMHL
Pembina Valley vs Eastman
@ Morden, 7:45 p.m.

WHL
Everett at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.

AHL
Manitoba vs San Antonio
@ Wpg, 7 p.m.

NHL
Florida at Washington, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Major League Baseball
National League
Championship Series
Los Angeles at Milwaukee, 7:39 p.m.
(Dodgers lead best of 7 series 3-2)

NBA
Charlotte at Orlando, 6 p.m.
New York at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Utah, 9:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 18th

Zone 4 High School Hockey League
Portage Collegiate 3 Morden 1

MJHL
Wpg Blues 2 Virden 1 (OT)

NHL
Winnipeg 4 Vancouver 1
Colorado 5 New Jersey 3
Pittsburgh 3 Toronto 0
Columbus 6 Philadelphia 3
Tampa Bay 3 Detroit 1
Arizona 4 Chicago 1
Edmonton 3 Boston 2 (OT)
N.Y. Islanders 7 Los Angeles 2
San Jose 5 Buffalo 1

Major League Baseball
American League
Championship Series
Boston 4 Houston 1
(Red Sox win best of 7 series 4-1)

NBA
Philadelphia 127 Chicago 108
Miami 113 Washington 112
Portland 128 L.A. Lakers 119

NFL
Denver 45 Arizona 10

