Flyers Play Well In Loss To Portage

The Winkler Flyers let another two points slip through their fingers on Wednesday night, losing 3-2 to the Terriers in Portage. Leading by a goal entering the third, the Flyers gave up a short-handed goal and a power-play goal in the final period dropping their fourth game in a row.

Just one night after losing a hard fought game to the visiting Selkirk Steelers, the Flyers met the Terriers for the first time this season on the road. Much like Tuesday’s loss to the Steelers, the Flyers played a really good first period only to see their opponent score first as Reilly Funk beat starter Aaron Brunn with a tip in front and the Flyers trailed 1-0 after one.

Winkler rebounded in the second period, tying the game thirteen minutes in thanks to Jayden McCarthy’s first of the season. Brody Moffatt and Noah Goertzen drew the assists. Then with 2:43 left in the period, Eric Fawkes spotted Cory Checco at the top of the right faceoff circle and the first year Flyer circled towards the middle of the ice and snapped a shot over the glove of Portage goaltender Miles Minor for his first goal in his first game of the year.

The Flyers were awarded a power-play to start the third but instead of using it to their advantage and adding to their lead, they allowed the Terriers to score a short-handed marker 1:58 into the period and the game was all square at two. The Terriers special teams also came through at the end as the game winner came on the power-play with 4:35 left on the clock.

Aaron Brunn played well despite the loss making 30 saves in his third start of the season. Portage outshot Winkler 33-29 overall. The Flyers went 0-for-5 on the power-play and 2-for-3 on the penalty-kill.

The Flyers (2-3-1) will return home to face the Swan Valley Stampeders (5-1) on Friday night in another Petro Canada Black Friday. Puck drop at the Winkler Recreation Complex is 7:30pm. You can catch the game live on www.hockeytv.com. Advance tickets are available at the Petro Canada Convenience Store on Winkler Coop Gas Bar.

GAME STATS

Wednesday, October 3rd

South Central Athletic Conference
High School Varsity Volleyball
Northlands Parkway over SRSS
(g) 25-15, 28-26, 25-19
SRSS over Northlands Parkway
(b) 25-16, 25-13, 25-16

MJHL
Portage 3 Winkler 2
Neepawa 7 Winnipeg 4
Swan Valley 5 Dauphin 3

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Eastman 3 Interlake 1

NHL
Toronto 3 Montreal 2 (OT)
Washington 7 Boston 0
Calgary at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball
American League
Wildcard
Oakland at New York, 7:08 p.m.

 

Thursday, October 4th

Zone 4 High School Soccer
Girls Final
Garden Valley vs Northlands Parkway
@ Winkler, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Final
Morden vs Garden Valley
@ Winkler, 4:30 p.m.

MJHL
Waywayseecappo at Virden, 7:30 p.m.

NHL
New York at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Boston at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Nashville at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at St.Louis, 7 p.m.
Arizona atc Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Major League Baseball
National League
Divisional Series
Colorado at Milwaukee, 4:07 p.m.
Atlanta at Los Angeles, 7:37 p.m.
(1st games best of 5 series)

NFL
Indianapolis at New England, 7:20 p.m.

 

