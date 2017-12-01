Flyers Remain In First Place After Win In Selkirk

Details
The Winkler Flyers won their first game of December, 2-1 over the Steelers in Selkirk. This was also the Flyers fourth straight victory.

Having the week off to rest and prepare after three wins in three nights the previous weekend, Winkler came out strong and outshot the Steelers 18-12 in the first and had one goal to show for it.

Matt Krawiec put home his second goal of the season into an open net after a rebound found its way out of the traffic in front and right onto the stick of the defenceman who made no mistake giving the visitors a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes.

Looking to increase their lead to two, Winkler went to work on the power play when Steelers Bronson Kelly was assessed a two minute hooking penalty. Coltyn Bates passed the puck to Matt Christian beside the net, got it right back and Bates’ 15th of the season put Winkler up 2-0, 5:28 into the second period.

Roughly three minutes later Connor Barley cut the Flyers lead to 2-1, which is where it stayed after forty.

Troy Martyniuk turned aside all but one of the 38 shots he faced and improved his record to 16-7 on the season.

With the win the Flyers maintain sole possession of first place in the MJHL with 42 points.

Winkler will host the Dauphin Kings on Saturday night as they seek their 5th straight win. You can live stream the game on www.hockeytv.com. Advance tickets are available at the Winkler Coop Gas Bar, Petro Canada Gas Bar or at the door prior to the game.

GREAT CANADIAN OIL CHANGE THREE STARS

1ST STAR – G TROY MARTYNIUK (WINKLER)

2ND STAR – F COLTYN BATES (WINKLER)

3RD STAR – D MATT KRAWIEC (WINKLER)

GAME STATS

