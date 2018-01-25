Flyers Road Trip Off To Rocky Start

Details
Category: Local Sports

It was a night to forget for the Winkler Flyers as they started their stretch of six straight road games with a 10-1 loss in Steinbach. CJ Corazzin scored the lone goal for the Flyers who failed to build on their recent run of solid play against the MJHL’s top club.

Less than 24 hours after the buzzer sounded on their 5-1 win over the visiting Selkirk Steelers, the Winkler Flyers travelled to Steinbach to face the Pistons for the fourth time this season. In their three previous meetings, which were all won by the Flyers, Winkler outscored the Pistons 13-7 despite being outshot 124-69 in the three games combined.

The first period on Wednesday night was likely the best 20 minutes of the game. It was fairly even but the Pistons managed to score twice and take that 2-0 lead into the second. The middle period is where the game went off the road for Winkler. With two more goals in the first four minutes, Steinbach had opened up a 4-0 lead.

With 5:36 gone in the second, Nolan McGuire charged the puck down the right wing and spotted defenseman CJ Corazzin creeping in from the point. After taking McGuire’s cross ice pass, Corazzin beat Pistons’ netminder Matt Radomsky upstairs for his fourth goal of the year.

Unfortunately, that would be one of the only bright spots for the Flyers who gave up four more goals before the second intermission and entered the third period down 8-1.

Steinbach tacked on two more in the third and would skate away with a 10-1 win. Troy Martyniuk took the loss, allowing eight goals on 33 shots. Aaron Brunn played the third period for Winkler and made five saves on seven shots. The Pistons outshot the Flyers 40-28 overall. Winkler was 0-for-2 on the power-play and 4-for-6 on the penalty-kill.

The Flyers (28-17-0) will continue their road trip Friday night in Portage. You can catch the game live on Country 88.9FM and online at www.pembinavalleyonline.com with Dantin Reimer’s pregame show getting underway at 7:25pm.

GREAT CANADIAN OIL CHANGE THREE STARS
1ST STAR – F BRENDAN MARTIN (STEINBACH)
2ND STAR – F RIESE GABER (STEINBACH)
3RD STAR – TYSON McCONNELL (STEINBACH)

GAME STATS

Wednesday, January 24th

South Central Athletic Conference
High School Varsity Basketball
Girls
Glenlawn 51 Northlands Parkway 32 
Boys
Glenlawn 106 Northlands Parkway 27

Zone 4 High School Hockey League
Northlands Parkway 2 Morris 1

MJHL
Steinbach 10 Winkler 1
Neepawa 5 Virden 2 
OCN 4 Waywayseecappo 1

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Wpg Bruins 4 Pembina Valley 1
Kenora 3 Eastman 2
Brandon 6 Parkland 3
Wpg Thrashers 5 Interlake 3

AHL
Manitoba 4 Belleville 1

NHL
Toronto 3 Chicago 2 (OT)
Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m.

NBA
Toronto 108 Atlanta 93
Utah 98 Detroit 95 (OT)
New Orleans 101 Charlotte 96
Indiana 116 Phoenix 101 
Philadelphia 115 Chicago 101
Houston 104 Dallas 97
San Antonio 108 Memphis 85
Minnesota at Portland, 9 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, January 25th

SEMHL
Portage at Altona, 8 p.m.

Zone 4 High School Hockey League
PCI vs Pembina
@ Portage, 7:30 p.m.

NHL
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Nashville at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Boston at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Florida, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

NBA
Sacramento at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
New York at Denver, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

