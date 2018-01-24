Flyers Roll Past Steelers At Home

The Winkler Flyers got goals from five different skaters in a 5-1 victory over the visiting Selkirk Steelers on Tuesday night. The win was the Flyers fourth in their last five home games and it moved the club to within two points of third place in the standings.

Looking to put back to back wins together for the first time since December 1st, the Flyers welcomed the Steelers back to the Winkler Rec Complex with the two teams splitting their first four meetings of the year. After a 3-2 win in Portage on Sunday, the Flyers were after another strong performance in another important game in the standings. Entering play on Tuesday, the fourth place Flyers led the fifth place Steelers by just two points. Winkler was also just four points behind the idle Virden Oil Capitals for third.

Just like their game on Sunday, the Flyers got off to a good start and built themselves a cushion. The Flyers pinned the Steelers down in their own zone for much of the first period and took a 1-0 lead on a goal by defenseman Erik Dahl with just over six minutes gone in the game. Jacob Lacasse and Connor Beebe assisted on Dahl’s first as a Flyer.

The Flyers stuck with it in the second frame and tacked on two more goals. The first came with 4:19 left in the period when rookie forward Lucas Barker carried the puck off the wall and picked the corner for his fifth of the season. Just over two minutes later, Weiland Parrish stole the puck at the Selkirk blueline and went in to score his third in three games to push Winkler in front 3-0 after 40 minutes.

Winkler put the game away with two quick goals to start the third. With 2:35 off the clock, Nolan McGuire let a shot go that kicked out to Griffin Leonard and the rookie forward scored his third of the year to make the score 4-0 for Winkler.

Not even two minutes later the Flyers scored a power-play goal to go up 5-0. It was Nolan McGuire and Will Blake who assisted on Mitch Dyck’s shot from the point. It was Dyck’s third of the season and it increased his point streak to four games.

Selkirk was finally able to beat Troy Martyniuk with 6:50 left in the game with a tip in goal on the power-play. That would be all the Flyers would give up though as they would skate away with a 5-1 win, increasing their record to 28-16-0.

Martyniuk made 30 saves while earning his MJHL leading 22nd win of the season as the Flyers outshot Selkirk 41-31. Both teams were 1-for-3 on the power-play.

The Flyers are right back at it on Wednesday night as they play the first of six straight games on the road. Winkler will make their way to Steinbach to play the first place Pistons (7:30pm). The Flyers are 3-0 against Steinbach this season and you can catch the game live with Matt Friesen on Country 88.9FM and online at www.pembinavalleyonline.com with the pregame show beginning at 7:25pm. You can also video stream the game on www.hockeytv.com

GREAT CANADIAN OIL CHANGE THREE STARS

1ST STAR – F GRIFFIN LEONARD (WINKLER)

2ND STAR – D ERIK DAHL (WINKLER)

3RD STAR – G TROY MARTYNIUK (WINKLER)

