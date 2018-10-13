Flyers Run Into Hot Goalie In Loss To Wayway

Details
Category: Local Sports

The Winkler Flyers deserved a better fate on Friday night in a 4-1 loss to the visiting Waywayseecappo Wovlerines. Griffin Leonard scored Winkler’s lone goal as the Flyers fired nearly 40 shots on net but were turned away by the great performance of Wolverines netminder Isaac Labelle.

Back at home after a loss in Steinbach on Sunday night, the Flyers were looking to get back in the win column against a Wolverines squad who had lost their last three games after starting the season with five straight wins.

The first 20 minutes provided a very entertaining and fast paced brand of hockey, and despite playing well in the first period, the Flyers trailed 1-0 heading into the second. After the Wolverines doubled their lead in the first seven minutes of the second, Winkler cut Wayway’s lead to 2-1 with 5:35 left in the middle period. During a series of steading pressure in the Wayway zone, forward Griffin Leonard found a loose puck in front of the goal and banged home his third of the season to cut the Wolverines’ lead to 2-1. Eric Fawkes and Jesse Korytko assisted on the goal.

Still trailing by a goal entering the third, Winkler continued to pressure the Wayway net only to be turned away by Isaac Labelle who played a tremendous game in net for the visitors. After a series of steady pressure in the Wayway zone, the Flyers gave up another goal to the Wolverines and trailed 3-1 with 15 minutes left in regulation. Then with 8:25 left on the clock, Wayway took a three goal lead which eventually became a 4-1 victory.

Riley Morgan took the loss in goal for Winkler making 26 saves as the Flyers outshot the Wolverines 36-30 overall. The Flyers had a number of missed opportunities on the power-play going 0-for-7. They were a perfect 2-for-2 on the penalty-kill.

Winkler (3-5-1) will hit the road on Saturday night for their first meeting of the season against the Virden Oil Capitals (2-4-2). Puck drop at Tundra Oil & Gas Place is 7:30pm with Matt Friesen’s pregame show live on Country 88 and online at www.pembinavalleyonline.com getting underway at 7:25pm.

FULL PHOTO GALLERY AND VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS CLICK HERE

GAME STATS

Submit Sports News

More Sports News

Provincial Rural High School Soccer Championships

Provincial Rural High School Soccer [email protected] Swan RiverGirls SemifinalsNorthlands Parkway (Winkler) vs Lorette, 11 a.m.Stonewall vs Minnedosa, 11 a.m.QuarterfinalsMinnedosa 3 Garden Valley 2…

Flyers Run Into Hot Goalie In Loss To Wayway

The Winkler Flyers deserved a better fate on Friday night in a 4-1 loss to the visiting Waywayseecappo Wovlerines. Griffin Leonard scored Winkler’s lone goal as the Flyers fired nearly 40 shots on…

Sportsbeat

Altona's Kate Friesen has started her senior year at Providence College in Rhode Island. The captain of the Friars hockey team will join Clayton Dreger on Sportsbeat which airs Fridays at 11:35 a.m.…

The Flyers Report

Winkler can move back to .500 with a win over the Waywayseecappo Wolverines on Friday night. Head coach Steve Mullin will join Clayton Dreger on the Flyers Report which airs Thursdays at 11:35 a.m. &…

The Zone 4 High School Sports Report

The Provincial Rural High School Soccer Championships will be held this weekend in Swan River. Garden Valley Zodiacs boys coach Lorne Warkentine will join Clayton Dreger on the Zone 4 High School…

Jets Win Home-Opener

Kyle Connor's power play goal midway through the second period was the winner as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 on Tuesday night. Connor has scored in three consecutive games to…

Off the Tee

The 2018 golf season has come to an end at Minnewasta. Head professional Geoff Kehler will join Clayton Dreger on Off the Tee which airs Tuesdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM Radio 950.

8th Division Champs

South Central Riot - MMSL 8th Division ChampionsBack Row: Volodymyr Tkachenko, Kris Roberts, coach Goran Kuchar, Christian Dyck, Sheperd Chiwandire, Reinaldo Oliveira, Martin Plet, Steven Klassen &…

Flyers Come Up Short against Defending Champs

The Winkler Flyers record fell to 3-4-1 on Sunday night with a 5-2 to the defending champion Pistons in Steinbach. Jesse Korytko and Jacob Lacasse scored Winkler's two goals as the Flyers failed to…

Hawks Thanksgiving Classic

The Manitoba Female AAA Midget Hockey League’s Pembina Valley Hawks hosted their annual Thanksgiving Classic this past weekend at the Access Event Centre in Morden. The Hawks faced the Regina Rebels,…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Saturday, October 13th

CFL
Saskatchewan at Winnipeg, 1 p.m.
Ottawa at Edmonton, 4 p.m.
B.C. at Calgary, 7 p.m.

MJHL
Winkler at Virden, 7:30 p.m.
Steinbach at OCN, 7 p.m.
Dauphin at Wpg Blues, 7 p.m.
Wayway at Selkirk, 7:30 p.m.

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Pembina Valley vs Norman
@ Thompson, 7:30 p.m.
Central Plains vs Wpg Bruins
@ Portage, 6:45 p.m.
Eastman vs Parkland
@ Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.
Southwest vs Wpg Thrashers
@ Souris, 8 p.m.
Interlake at Kenora, 7:30 p.m.

MFMHL
Pembina Valley vs Interlake
@ Morden, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg AAA Bantam Hockey League
Pembina Valley vs Parkland
@ Dauphin, 1 p.m.

WHL
Swift Current at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.

AHL
Manitoba vs Belleville
@ Wpg, 6 p.m.

NHL
Vegas at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
Edmonton at N.Y. Rangers, 12 p.m.
Los Angeles at Ottawa, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 2 p.m.
Carolina at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Columbus at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Florida, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at Dallas, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Major League Baseball
National League
Championship Series
Los Angeles at Milwaukee, 3:09 p.m.
(Brewers lead best of 7 series 1-0)
American League
Championship Series
Houston at Boston, 7:09 p.m.
(1st game in series)

Friday, October 12th

CFL
Hamilton 34 Toronto 20

MJHL
Waywayseecappo 4 Winkler 1
Steinbach 4 OCN 1
Portage 7 Virden 5
Selkirk 5 Dauphin 3
Swan Valley 7 Neepawa 3

MMJHL
Pembina Valley 3 St. James 2

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Wpg Wild 3 Wpg Bruins 2
Yellowhead 6 Brandon 4

WHL
Brandon 5 Moose Jaw 4 (OT)

AHL
Manitoba 2 Belleville 1

Major League Baseball
National League
Championship Series
Milwaukee 6 Los Angeles 5
(1st game in best of 7 series)

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login