Flyers Run Into Hot Goalie In Loss To Wayway

The Winkler Flyers deserved a better fate on Friday night in a 4-1 loss to the visiting Waywayseecappo Wovlerines. Griffin Leonard scored Winkler’s lone goal as the Flyers fired nearly 40 shots on net but were turned away by the great performance of Wolverines netminder Isaac Labelle.

Back at home after a loss in Steinbach on Sunday night, the Flyers were looking to get back in the win column against a Wolverines squad who had lost their last three games after starting the season with five straight wins.

The first 20 minutes provided a very entertaining and fast paced brand of hockey, and despite playing well in the first period, the Flyers trailed 1-0 heading into the second. After the Wolverines doubled their lead in the first seven minutes of the second, Winkler cut Wayway’s lead to 2-1 with 5:35 left in the middle period. During a series of steading pressure in the Wayway zone, forward Griffin Leonard found a loose puck in front of the goal and banged home his third of the season to cut the Wolverines’ lead to 2-1. Eric Fawkes and Jesse Korytko assisted on the goal.

Still trailing by a goal entering the third, Winkler continued to pressure the Wayway net only to be turned away by Isaac Labelle who played a tremendous game in net for the visitors. After a series of steady pressure in the Wayway zone, the Flyers gave up another goal to the Wolverines and trailed 3-1 with 15 minutes left in regulation. Then with 8:25 left on the clock, Wayway took a three goal lead which eventually became a 4-1 victory.

Riley Morgan took the loss in goal for Winkler making 26 saves as the Flyers outshot the Wolverines 36-30 overall. The Flyers had a number of missed opportunities on the power-play going 0-for-7. They were a perfect 2-for-2 on the penalty-kill.

Winkler (3-5-1) will hit the road on Saturday night for their first meeting of the season against the Virden Oil Capitals (2-4-2). Puck drop at Tundra Oil & Gas Place is 7:30pm with Matt Friesen’s pregame show live on Country 88 and online at www.pembinavalleyonline.com getting underway at 7:25pm.

