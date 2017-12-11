Nolan McGuire and Matt Christian each recorded three points and Troy Martyniuk stopped all 22 shots he faced as the Winkler Flyers blanked the Wayway Wolverines 5-0, Monday night at the MJHL Showcase in Winnipeg.

After dropping their last two games and scoring just three times in their last three games combined, the Orange and Black joined the rest of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League at the Bell/MTS Iceplex for the annual Showcase event. The event features all 11 teams in the league playing two regular season games in Winnipeg in front of scouts from a wide range of college and pro teams in the United States and Canada.

The Flyers were strong right from the start against Wayway and opened the scoring just before the game was five minutes old. Working the puck up top on the power-play, Mitch Dyck sent a pass to Nolan McGuire at the top of the left circle and the Winkler captain snapped home his 22nd of the season to put Winkler in front 1-0.

Then with 8:13 left in the first, McGuire and Matt Christian assisted on Will Blake’s power-play goal to push the Flyers ahead but two goals. It was a great opening period by the Flyers as they carried their 2-0 lead into the second, while outshooting the Wolverines 14-4.

Wayway, who had won three of their last six games coming in, pushed back in the middle period but goaltender Troy Martyniuk helped the Flyers keep the momentum with a number of key saves in the period. Cole Kirkup scored Winkler’s third goal just before the midway point of the period, carrying the puck out of the corner and beating Wayway goalie Isaac Labelle for his sixth of the year. Matt Christian and Jacob Lacasse assisted.

Winkler went back on the power-play later in the period and took a 4-0 lead thanks to some great puck movement in the offensive zone. Looking to set up a McGuire one-timer on the left wing, Matt Christian and Brady Pupp worked it over to the left slot where the Winkler native fired a slap shot into the net for his second of the game and league leading 23rd goal of the season.

The Flyers added to their lead late in the third when Lucas Barker took a pass from Jacob Lacasse and banged a shot off the inside of the far post and in to make the final 5-0 for Winkler. Weiland Parrish also assisted on Barker’s second of the season.

Troy Martyniuk was in fine form in goal, making 22 saves while earning his league best third shutout of the season. Winkler outshot Wayway 34-22 overall. The Flyers went 3-for-9 on the power-play and 5-for-5 on the penalty-kill.

The second place Flyers (22-10-0) will play their second game of the MJHL Showcase on Tuesday against the third place OCN Blizzard (20-11-2). Puck drop at Bell/MTS Iceplex is 6pm with the pregame show live on Country 88 and online at www.pembinavalleyonline.com getting underway at 5:55pm.

GREAT CANADIAN OIL CHANGE THREE STARS

1ST STAR – F NOLAN McGUIRE (WINKLER)

2ND STAR – F MATT CHRISTIAN (WINKLER)

3RD STAR – F JACOB LACASSE (WINKLER)

GAME STATS