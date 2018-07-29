Flyers Sign Lang & Acquire Kehraj



The Winkler Flyers have added more depth to the blueline with the acquisition of defenseman Raihan Kehraj from the Alberta Junior Hockey League's Canmore Eagles for a Player Development Fee. The New Westminster, B.C. product recorded six points (1 goal – 5 assists) and 83 penalty minutes last season with the Estevan Bruins of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

“He’s a good skating puck mover with Junior experience,” said Flyers head coach and general manager Ken Pearson. “He will add some good depth to our D Corps and is a quality kid."

The Flyers also signed skilled forward Kyle Lang for the upcoming season. The 5’10, 170lbs, Winnipeg native recorded 57 points (28 goals – 29 assists) in 48 regular season games played with the Winnipeg Bruins of the Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League this past season.

Lang, who was a second round draft pick (19th Overall) of the Flyers in the 2015 MJHL Bantam Draft, will be looked upon to contribute offensively as an 18 year old rookie.

“Kyle is a skilled forward who scored nearly 30 goals with the Winnipeg Bruins and has good skill and speed,” said Pearson. “He was well coached and plays within the team structure."