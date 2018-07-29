Details
Category: Local Sports


The Winkler Flyers have added more depth to the blueline with the acquisition of defenseman Raihan Kehraj from the Alberta Junior Hockey League's Canmore Eagles for a Player Development Fee. The New Westminster, B.C. product recorded six points (1 goal – 5 assists) and 83 penalty minutes last season with the Estevan Bruins of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

“He’s a good skating puck mover with Junior experience,” said Flyers head coach and general manager Ken Pearson. “He will add some good depth to our D Corps and is a quality kid."

The Flyers also signed skilled forward Kyle Lang for the upcoming season. The 5’10, 170lbs, Winnipeg native recorded 57 points (28 goals – 29 assists) in 48 regular season games played with the Winnipeg Bruins of the Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League this past season.

Lang, who was a second round draft pick (19th Overall) of the Flyers in the 2015 MJHL Bantam Draft, will be looked upon to contribute offensively as an 18 year old rookie.

“Kyle is a skilled forward who scored nearly 30 goals with the Winnipeg Bruins and has good skill and speed,” said Pearson. “He was well coached and plays within the team structure."

lang flyers july20

Submit Sports News

More Sports News

Flyers Sign Lang & Acquire Kehraj

The Winkler Flyers have added more depth to the blueline with the acquisition of defenseman Raihan Kehraj from the Alberta Junior Hockey League's Canmore Eagles for a Player Development Fee. The New…

Bombers Head into Bye Week on a Roll

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are heading into their bye week having won back-to-back games for the first time this season. The Bombers completed a home-and-home sweep of the Toronto Argonauts thanks to…

Provincial 18U AAA Championship

Baseball Manitoba’s Provincial 18U AAA Baseball Championship takes place this weekend at Charleswood Park in Winnipeg. South Central is in Pool B with Winnipeg South, Pembina Hills and North…

The Border Baseball League Report

The Winkler Whips and Pilot Mound Pilots meet tonight with a spot in the semifinals on the line. Whips shortstop Bill Fehr and Pilots player/coach Clint Maxwell will join Clayton Dreger on the Border…

North & Orr Capture Provincial Senior Championships

Bruce North of the Carman Golf Club and Rhonda Orr of the Southwood Golf & Country Club in Winnipeg are Golf Manitoba's 2018 Provincial Senior champions. North fired rounds of 68, 71 and 75 at his…

Sportsbeat

Team Manitoba finished in 6th place at the Canada Cup U18 football championship last week in Calgary. Head coach Ryan Karhut will join Clayton Dreger on Sportsbeat which airs Thursdays at 11:35 a.m.…

The Bisons/Orioles Report

The Altona Bisons and the Pembina Valley Orioles were both eliminated in round one of the MJBL playoffs. Pembina Valley assistant coach Sheldon Bergman and Altona manager Curt Letkeman will join…

Off the Tee

The Provincial Men's Amateur Golf Championship took place last week at Quarry Oaks and Glendale. Altona's Josh Neufeld, who finished in a tie for 18th place, will join Clayton Dreger on Off the Tee…

The Bombers Report

Winnipeg downed the Argonauts 38-20 last Saturday in Toronto. Running back Andrew Harris will join Clayton Dreger on the Bombers Report which airs Mondays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM Radio 950…

Pirates beat Diamond Dogs in 18U AA Final

The Portage Pirates will represent Manitoba at the Western Canada 18U AA Baseball Championship next month in La Broquerie. The Pirates defeated the Winker Diamond Dogs 7-1 in the final of the…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Sunday, July 29th

Manitoba Major Soccer League
8th Division
South Central Riot vs Lightning FC
Winkler, 5 p.m.

Winnipeg Women's Soccer League
2nd Division
South Central Hurricanes vs Wpg Storm
@ Wpg, 8 p.m.

Border Baseball League
Pilot Mound at Morden, 6 p.m.
(1st game in best of 5 semifinal)

Baseball Manitoba
Provincial Championships
18U AAA @ Charleswood Park in Wpg
Final: Pembina Hills vs Bonivital, 4 p.m.

American Baseball Association
Fargo-Moorhead 4 Winnipeg 2

Major League Baseball
American League
Toronto 7 Chicago 4
Baltimore 11 Tampa Bay 5
New York 6 Kansas City 3
Boston 3 Minnesota 0
Cleveland 8 Detroit 1
Texas 4 Houston 3
Seattle at Los Angeles, 3:07 p.m.
National League
Cincinnati 4 Philadelphia 0
Miami 5 Washington 0
Atlanta 4 Los Angeles 1
New York 1 Pittsburgh 0
San Francisco 8 Milwaukee 5
Arizona at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago at St. Louis, 7:08 p.m.
Interleague
Colorado 3 Oakland 2

Monday, July 30th

MJBL
Carillon at Elmwood, 7 p.m.
(Giants lead best of 5 semifinal 2-1)

Major League Baseball
American League
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National League
Miami at Atlanta, 6:35 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis
Milwaukee at Los Angeles, 9:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Interleague
Philadelphia at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login