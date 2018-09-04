Flyers Start MJHL Preseason With A Win

The Winkler Flyers kicked off their 2018-2019 preseason campaign with a 3-0 win over the visiting Neepawa Natives on Tuesday night. Marcus Dewey scored twice, Mike Heppner had a pair of assists and goaltenders Malachi Klassen and Fraser Senebald combined their efforts for the shutout to give the Flyers the win.

In a game featuring the bright young stars for both organizations, the Flyers and Natives met at the Winkler Recreation Complex to begin their MJHL exhibition campaigns. Just before the nine minute mark of the first period, seventeen year old forward Matty Harrold put Winkler on the board first.

The Flyers doubled their lead to 2-0, four minutes into the second frame when Marcus Dewey scored on the power-play. Winkler native Mike Heppner and Cole St. Laurent drew the assists. Heppner and Dawson Friesen then assisted on Dewey’s second of the game in the final minute of the period and the Flyers took a 3-0 lead into the break, while outshooting Neepawa 28-8 through 40 minutes.

Winkler’s defense shut the door the rest of the way and the Orange and Black would pick up the 3-0 victory while outshooting Neepawa 40-16.

The Flyers will travel to Steinbach on Friday night for their first preseason road game. Puck drop at the TG Smith Centre is 7:30pm. Winkler will host the Pistons the following night.

