Flyers Stay Hot At Home

Riley Morgan made 33 saves to help the Winkler Flyers get past the visiting Swan Valley Stampeders 2-1 on Friday night. Brody Moffatt and Eric Fawkes both found the back of the net for Winkler who earned their third win in four games against one of the MJHL’s top clubs.

Playing the first game of a back to back weekend homestand against the Stampeders, the Flyers were looking to put a 1-3-1 road trip behind them and return to their solid play at home, which saw the Flyers pick up a 4-0-1 record in their last five games played at the Winkler Rec Complex.

Winkler drew first blood on the power-play with just over three minutes left in the first, when Brody Moffatt redirected in his 14th of the season. Garrett Kuklica and Griffin Leonard assisted on the goal. Entering play on Friday, six of the nine goals that the Flyers had scored on Swan Valley this season were on the man-advantage. Moffatt’s goal made it seven of ten.

With both teams trading chances in the second, Winkler doubled their lead to 2-0 when Eric Fawkes found the five-hole on Stamps’ goaltender Merek Pipes from the left slot for his 7th of the year. Jesse Korytko and Colton Harder picked up the helpers.

Nearly two minutes later, Swan Valley cut Winkler’s lead to 2-1 with a power-play goal of their own. From there the game belonged to Riley Morgan and the rest of the Winkler defense as a combination of great stops from the goaltender and solid defensive play overall, the Flyers would hold on to their one goal lead until the final buzzer went.

Morgan finished the night with 33 saves as the Stampeders outshot the Flyers 34-30. Winkler went 1-for-6 on the power-play and 3-for-4 on the penalty-kill.

Winkler and Swan Valley will go at it again on Saturday night in their fifth meeting of the season. Puck drop at the Winkler Recreation Complex is 7:30pm. Saturday’s game sponsor is Telus. You can watch the game live on www.hockeytv.com

