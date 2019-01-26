Flyers Stay Hot At Home

Details
Riley Morgan made 33 saves to help the Winkler Flyers get past the visiting Swan Valley Stampeders 2-1 on Friday night. Brody Moffatt and Eric Fawkes both found the back of the net for Winkler who earned their third win in four games against one of the MJHL’s top clubs.

Playing the first game of a back to back weekend homestand against the Stampeders, the Flyers were looking to put a 1-3-1 road trip behind them and return to their solid play at home, which saw the Flyers pick up a 4-0-1 record in their last five games played at the Winkler Rec Complex.

Winkler drew first blood on the power-play with just over three minutes left in the first, when Brody Moffatt redirected in his 14th of the season. Garrett Kuklica and Griffin Leonard assisted on the goal. Entering play on Friday, six of the nine goals that the Flyers had scored on Swan Valley this season were on the man-advantage. Moffatt’s goal made it seven of ten.

With both teams trading chances in the second, Winkler doubled their lead to 2-0 when Eric Fawkes found the five-hole on Stamps’ goaltender Merek Pipes from the left slot for his 7th of the year. Jesse Korytko and Colton Harder picked up the helpers.

Nearly two minutes later, Swan Valley cut Winkler’s lead to 2-1 with a power-play goal of their own. From there the game belonged to Riley Morgan and the rest of the Winkler defense as a combination of great stops from the goaltender and solid defensive play overall, the Flyers would hold on to their one goal lead until the final buzzer went.

Morgan finished the night with 33 saves as the Stampeders outshot the Flyers 34-30. Winkler went 1-for-6 on the power-play and 3-for-4 on the penalty-kill.

Winkler and Swan Valley will go at it again on Saturday night in their fifth meeting of the season. Puck drop at the Winkler Recreation Complex is 7:30pm. Saturday’s game sponsor is Telus. You can watch the game live on www.hockeytv.com

Friday, January 25th

Zone 4 High School Hockey League
Prairie Mountain 6 Miller 3
Morris 4 Pembina 0

MJHL
Winkler 2 Swan Valley 1
Dauphin 5 Portage 3
Selkirk 5 OCN 2
Waywayseecappo 4 Steinbach 2
Virden 3 Neepawa 2 (OT)

MFMHL
Central Plains 3 Pembina Valley 2

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Wpg Thrashers 7 Central Plains 2
Wpg Wild 5 Eastman 2

Manitoba AAA Bantam Hockey League
Yellowhead 5 Pembina Valley 4 (OT)

WHL
Regina 4 Brandon 0

AHL
Rockford 4 Manitoba 3 (SO)

NBA
Houston 121 Toronto 119
Washington 95 Orlando 91
Miami 100 Cleveland 94
Brooklyn 109 New York 99 
L.A. Clippers 106 Chicago 101
Sacramento 99 Memphis 96
Milwaukee 108 Charlotte 99
Dallas 106 Detroit 101
Denver 132 Phoenix 95
Utah 106 Minnesota 102

Saturday, January 26th

SEMHL
Morden at Altona, 8 p.m.
Portage at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.
Carman at Warren, 8 p.m.

MJHL
Swan Valley at Winkler, 7:30 p.m.
Wpg Blues at Steinbach, 7:30 p.m.
Neepawa at Virden, 7:30 p.m.
OCN at Selkirk, 7 p.m.
Portage at Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.

MMJHL
Pembina Valley vs Stonewall
@ Morris, 7 p.m.

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Pembina Valley vs Parkland
@ Morden, 5:15 p.m.
Central Plains vs Eastman
@ Portage, 4 p.m.
Southwest vs Interlake
@ Souris, 8 p.m.
Wpg Bruins at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.
Wpg Thrashers at Kenora, 7:30 p.m.
Yellowhead vs Norman
@ Thompson, 7:30 p.m.

MFMHL
Pembina Valley at Wpg Ice, 2:30 p.m.

Manitoba AAA Bantam Hockey League
Pembina Valley vs Central Plains
@ Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m.

WHL
Regina at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.

AHL
Manitoba at Milwaukee, 1 p.m.

NBA
San Antonio at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Indiana at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Denver, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Portland, 9 p.m.

