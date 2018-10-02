Flyers Struggle Late In Loss To Steelers

Details
Despite registering nearly 40 shots on goal, the Winkler Flyers suffered a 4-1 loss to the visiting Selkirk Steelers on Tuesday night dropping their third consecutive game. Jesse Korytko scored the Flyers only goal as the club saw their overall record slip to 2-2-1.

Four days removed from their last game, which was their first regulation loss of the year to the visiting Steinbach Pistons, the Flyers played host to the Selkirk Steelers looking to get back in the win column. The Flyers had a good jump in their step in the first period, outshooting their opponents by a margin of 18-8 through the first 20 minutes.

However, despite their good start the Flyers gave up the first goal of the game on a nice tip in goal by Steelers forward Ryan Sokoloski nearly five minutes into the game. Winkler got that one back before the end of the period on the power-play when Jesse Korytko, who was playing his third game in a Winkler uniform, shoveled in a loose puck during a goal mouth scramble tying the game 1-1. Colton Friesen and Josh Kagan assisted on Korytko’s second of the year.

The second frame was a back and forth period of hockey which saw both teams generate some good chances around the net. The Steelers went back in front 5:06 into the period when Sokoloski caught the Flyers on a line change and went in on a breakaway, scoring his second of the game to give Selkirk a 2-1 lead. Still outshooting the Steelers 28-18 through 40 minutes, the Flyers trailed by one heading into the third.

Entering play on Tuesday, the Flyers had been outscored 8-3 in the third period alone during their first four games of the season, and their fortunes in the final period of regulation did not improve much against Selkirk. With just under eight minutes left in the period, the Steelers scored a power-play goal to open up a two goal lead. Then with five minutes left to play, the Steelers scored again to take a three goal lead and eventually a 4-1 victory.

Riley Morgan played well despite taking the loss for Winkler making 28 saves as the Flyers outshot Selkirk 39-32. Winkler went 1-for-5 on the power-play and 2-for-3 on the penalty-kill.

The Flyers (2-2-1) have a quick turnaround as they will travel to Portage on Wednesday night to face the Terriers (3-1-0). Puck drop at Stride Place in Portage La Prairie is 7:30pm. You can catch the game live with Matt Friesen’s pregame show getting underway at 7:25pm on Country 88 and online at www.pembinavalleyonline.com.

