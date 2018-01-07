Flyers Struggle To Find Consistency In Wayway

Details
Category: Local Sports

It was a rough ending to the Flyers weekend road trip as the Orange and Black fell 5-1 to the Waywayseecappo Wolverines on Sunday afternoon. Brady Pupp scored the lone goal for Winkler as the Flyers failed to dig themselves out of an early game deficit.

After a thrilling come from behind win in Dauphin the night before, the Winkler Flyers were in search of their eighth win in their last 10 games on the road. Winkler did not get off to the start they needed as Wayway goaltender Isaac Labelle made a number of key saves early on to keep the game scoreless in the opening minutes.

The Wolverines scored first on the power-play just before the nine minute mark of the opening period, when Darren Gisti’s shot from the point beat goaltender Aaron Brunn over the right shoulder. Just 19 seconds later, Preston Seymour poked one through Brunn’s five-hole to double the Wolverines’ lead to 2-0. Wayway added another one in the next few moments and the Flyers all of a sudden found themselves down 3-0. All three Wayway goals came in a span of one minute and 53 seconds.

That would spell the end of the game for Brunn, who was replaced by veteran Troy Martyniuk in goal for Winkler. The Flyers deficit grew larger just over five minutes into the second when a blown coverage resulted in another Wayway goal and the Flyers were now behind 4-0.

Winkler was finally able to solve Labelle later in the period when Brady Pupp scored his second goal in as many games and sixth of the season to cut Wayway’s lead to 4-1. Nolan McGuire and Garrett Kuklica assisted.

The Wolverines grabbed the momentum right back as Seymour would take advantage of a bad turnover at the Winkler blueline and scored his third goal of the game to push the home team back out in front by four.

After a scoreless final frame, the Flyers were forced to settle for a split of their two games on the weekend. Aaron Brunn made 10 saves on the 13 shots he faced before being replaced midway through the first period. Troy Martyniuk made 22 saves on 24 shots in relief. The Wolverines outshot the Flyers 37-32. Winkler was 0-for-3 on the power-play and 2-for-3 on the penalty-kill.

The Flyers (24-14-0) will return home for the first time since December 16th when they host the Steinbach Pistons on Tuesday, January 9th. The game sponsor will be Piston Ring. Puck drop at the Winkler Rec Complex is 7:30pm with advance tickets available at the Winkler Coop Gas Bar, Petro Canada Gas Bar or at the door prior to the game.

GREAT CANADIAN OIL CHANGE THREE STARS

1ST STAR – F PRESTON SEYMOUR (WAYWAY)

2ND STAR - D DARREN GISTI (WAYWAY)

3RD STAR – F BRANDON LAWSON (WAYWAY)

GAME STATS

 
Sunday, January 7th

MJHL
Waywayseecappo 5 Winkler 1
Swan Valley 7 OCN 6 (OT)
Steinbach 5 Neepawa 2
Wpg Blues 8 Virden 2

MFMHL
Wpg Avros 2 Pembina Valley 0

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Wpg Wild 5 Brandon 2
Wpg Thrashers 8 Yellowhead 6
Southwest 5 Wpg Bruins 3

WHL
Brandon 5 Saskatoon 3

NHL
Winnipeg 4 San Jose 1
Philadelphia 4 Buffalo 1
N.Y. Islanders 5 New Jersey 4 (SO)
Chicago 4 Edmonton 1
Washington 4 St. Louis 3 (OT)
Columbus 3 Florida 2 (SO)
Montreal 5 Vancouver 2
Tampa Bay 5 Detroit 2
Pittsburgh 6 Boston 5 (OT)
Vegas 2 N.Y. Rangers 1

NFL
AFC Wild Card
Jacksonville 10 Buffalo 3
NFC Wild Card
New Orleans 31 Carolina 26

NBA
Miami 103 Utah 102
New York 100 Dallas 96
Phoenix 114 Oklahoma City 100
San Antonio 110 Portland 111
L.A. Lakers 132 Atlanta 113

Monday, January 8th

South Central Athletic Conference
High School Varsity Basketball
NPC vs College Jeanne-Sauve
@ Winkler (g) 6 p.m. (b) 7:30 p.m.

Zone 4 High School Hockey League
NPC vs Portage Collegiate
@ Winkler, 8 p.m.

AHL
Manitoba vs Grand Rapids
@ Wpg, 7 p.m.

NHL
Columbus at Toronto, 6 p.m.

NBA
Milwaukee at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Detroit at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Houston at Chicago, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Denver at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

 

Aces Win 50th Anniversary Winter Classic Over Cougars

Jets Answer Back

Flyers Down Terriers In Thrilling Fashion

The SEMHL Report

Aces & Cougars Ready to Drop the Puck on Winter Classic

Flyers Hit A Snag In Portage

Odlum Commits To Minot State

The Flyers Report

Rough Opening 20 Costs Jets

The Zone 4 High School Sports Report

Bad Breaks Sink Flyers At Showcase

This Week in Curling

Flyers Shutout Wolverines At Showcase

Jets Back in the Win Column

The Hawks Report

Kehler Signs With Kings

The SEMHL Report

The Flyers Report

Working Towards the Winter Games

Zone 4 High School Sports Report

Local Sports Archives

Community Events

18
Dec
2017
FREE JUMP - Job Education & Mentoring Program - Classes Starting Soon!!!

18 December 2017 - 14 January 2018, 12:00 am - 6:00 am

Segue Career Options, Winkler





05
Jan
2018
Miami Curling Club Men's and Ladies' Bonspiel

05 January 2018 - 08 January 2018, 6:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Miami Curling Club





08
Jan
2018
Drug Awareness for Seniors

08 January 2018 2:00 pm

Gardens on Tenth - multi purpose room, Altona





08
Jan
2018
Watercolour Techniques

08 January 2018 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





09
Jan
2018
Art Academy for Kids - Pottery

09 January 2018 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





09
Jan
2018
Winkler Flyers VS Steinbach Pistons

09 January 2018 7:30 pm

Winkler Recreational Complex, Winkler





10
Jan
2018
Winkler Flyers @ Winnipeg Blues

10 January 2018 7:00 pm

Bell MTS Iceplex





