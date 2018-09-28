Flyers Suffer OT Loss In Winnipeg

Details
Category: Local Sports

The Flyers let a point slip through their fingers on Thursday night, falling 3-2 in overtime to the Winnipeg Blues in their third game of the regular season. Leading by two goals late, the Flyers gave up two quick ones in the final minutes of regulation and the eventual game winner in the first two minutes of overtime to suffer their first loss of the year.

With two wins in their first two games of the season against Neepawa, the Flyers faced off against the Winnipeg Blues for the first time this season at Bell/MTS Iceplex. Head Coach Steve Mullin inserted a number of new faces into his lineup on Thursday night and was rewarded for it early on.

Just over three minutes into the game after a series of good pressure in the Winnipeg zone, rookie forward Kyle Lang tipped in a shot from Jacob Lacasse to give Winkler a 1-0 lead. Ahmed Ally also assisted on Lang’s first goal in his first game.

The opening 20 minutes went just as the Flyers had planned as they allowed the Blues very little room on the ice while keeping the puck in the attacking zone nearly the entire period. Winkler doubled their lead to 2-0 with 58 seconds left in the first as Altona product Colton Harder also scored his first goal in his first game with Kyle Lang drawing the helper and Winkler took a 2-0 lead into the break while outshooting Winnipeg 16-8.

The Flyers didn’t do themselves any favours though in the second as Winnipeg started to take momentum thanks in large part to four Winkler penalties in the period.

With Winkler still leading 2-0 with just a few minutes to play in the third, Winnipeg finally found the scoreboard as captain Kelton Sutherland cut Winkler’s lead to 2-1 with 3:27 left on the clock. The Blues jumped on the Flyers again and tied the game just 20 seconds later.

After the rest of regulation solved nothing, the Flyers were headed to overtime for the second straight game. But unlike last season, where the Flyers did not lose a regular season game in overtime, the Blues scored the game winner on a nice back door pass to Nathan Hillis just 1:57 into the period and the home side would complete the comeback and hand Winkler a 3-2 overtime loss.

Riley Morgan (1-0-1) got his second straight start in goal for Winkler and made 34 saves as the Blues outshot Winkler 37-27. Winkler was 0-for-4 on the power-play and 7-for-7 on the penalty-kill.

The Flyers (2-0-1) will return home to face the Steinbach Pistons (0-2-0) on Friday night. It will be another Petro Canada Black Friday and Denray Tire Shoot to Win competition. Puck drop at the Winkler Rec Complex is 7:30pm. You can watch the game live with a subscription to www.hockeytv.com

GAME STATS

Submit Sports News

More Sports News

Flyers Suffer OT Loss In Winnipeg

The Flyers let a point slip through their fingers on Thursday night, falling 3-2 in overtime to the Winnipeg Blues in their third game of the regular season. Leading by two goals late, the Flyers…

Drop the Puck

The Pembina Valley Hawks will open the 2018-2019 Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League season this weekend. "We're super excited," said Hawks co-coach Jeff Andrews. "The last two, three weeks, things are…

The Flyers Report

Winkler recorded a pair of wins over the Neepawa Natives last weekend. Head coach Steve Mullin will join Clayton Dreger on the Flyers Report which airs Thursdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM…

The Zone 4 High School Sports Report

The soccer playoffs begin next week. Morden Thunder girls coach Tyler Sloan will join Clayton Dreger on the Zone 4 High School Sports Report which airs Wednesdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM…

Off the Tee

The 16th Manitoba Golf Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony took place Monday night at the Elmhurst Golf & Country Club. 2018 inductees Greg Holden, Al Scott and Steve Bannatyne will join Clayton Dreger…

Derksen Named to Flyers Hall of Fame

Duane Derksen will be inducted into the Winkler Flyers Hall of Fame. Derksen, who grew up in Morden, played three seasons in goal for the Flyers from 1985 to 1988. After concluding his junior career,…

The Bombers Report

Winnipeg defeated the Montreal Alouettes 31-14 last Friday at Investors Group Field. Head coach Mike O'Shea will join Clayton Dreger on the Bombers Report which airs Mondays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m.…

Flyers Earn Shootout Victory at the Yellowhead Centre

Goaltender Riley Morgan made 48 saves and stopped all three Neepawa skaters in the shootout as the Winkler Flyers downed the Natives 4-3 for the second straight night. It was a game of highs and lows…

Flyers Ride Hot Power-Play To Season Opening Victory

The Winkler Flyers rode a red hot power-play on their way to a 4-3 victory over the visiting Neepawa Natives in their first official game of the 2018-2019 regular season. The Flyers scored three…

Sportsbeat

The Western Hockey League's Brandon Wheat Kings play their home opener tonight against the Moose Jaw Warriors. Wheat Kings head coach David Anning will join Clayton Dreger on Sportsbeat which airs…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Thursday, September 27th

Zone 4 High School Soccer
Girls
Garden Valley 1 Northlands Parkway 1
Miller 7 Dufferin Christian 0
Morris vs Sanford
@ La Salle, 4:30 p.m.
Boys
Morden 11 Shevchenko 0
Garden Valley 8 Morris 0
Miller 6 Dufferin Christian 0

MJHL
Winnipeg 3 Winkler 2 (OT)
Waywayseecappo 5 Neepawa 3

NHL
Exhibition
New Jersey 5 Winnipeg 3

NFL
L.A. Rams 38 Minnesota 31

Major League Baseball
American League
New York 12 Tampa Bay 1
Houston at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National League
Colorado 5 Philadelphia 3
New York 4 Atlanta 1
Chicago 3 Pittsburgh 0

Friday, September 28th

MJHL
Steinbach at Winkler, 7:30 p.m.
Portage at OCN, 7 p.m.
Dauphin at Selkirk, 7:30 p.m.

MMJHL
Pembina Valley at Transcona, 8 p.m.

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Pembina Valley at Wpg Bruins, 7 p.m.
Central Plains vs Yellowhead
@ Shoal Lake, 7:30 p.m.
Eastman vs Wpg Thrashers
@ Beausejour, 8 p.m.
Norman at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball
American League
Chicago at Minnesota
d/h: 1:10 p.m., 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
New York at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Oakland at Los Angeles, 9:07 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National League
St. Louis at Chicago, 1:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Miami at New York, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
Interleague
Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login