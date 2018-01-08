Flyers Well Represented At MJHL/SJHL Showcase

Details
The Winkler Flyers will be well represented at the upcoming MJHL/SJHL Showcase taking place January 15th and 16th in Regina.

Goaltender Troy Martyniuk and Defensemen Mitch Dyck and Collin Caulfield will be joined by forwards Weiland Parrish, Coltyn Bates, Matt Christian, Will Blake and Nolan McGuire on Team Belfour. Forward Brody Moffatt and Defenseman CJ Corazzin will also be making the trip representing Team Garbutt.

The Showcase will feature the top 60 college eligible players from each league as chosen by the coaches and the three teams from each league will consist of players aged 16 to 20. One team will be comprised of players who are 18 and under with the other two teams being made up of players who are 19 and 20 years of age. Each team in the event will play two games.

The Showcase games take place on Monday, January 15th to Tuesday, January 16th at the Co-operators center in Regina, SK.

Monday start times: 12:00 PM, 3:00 PM and 6:00 PM

Tuesday start times: 10:30 AM, 2:30 PM and 5:00 PM

Team Garbutt is made up of players born in 1999, 2000 and 2001.

Team Zajac and Team Belfour are made up of players born in 1997 and 1998.

Kevin Saurette, the Director of Operations of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League stated, “The MJHL is excited at this opportunity to work with the SJHL in this new event as it gives our players the chance to further showcase themselves in an elite environment to scouts and coaches from all levels.

Flyers Head Coach Ken Pearson and Assistant Coach Steve Mullin will also be behind the bench for Team Belfour.

Monday, January 8th

South Central Athletic Conference
High School Varsity Basketball
Girls
NPC 74 College Jeanne-Sauve 48
Boys
NPC 69 College Jeanne-Sauve 66 (OT)

Zone 4 High School Hockey League
Northlands Parkway 8 Portage Collegiate 5

AHL
Grand Rapids 3 Manitoba 2 (OT)

NHL
Columbus 3 Toronto 2 (OT)

NBA
Toronto 114 Brooklyn 113 (OT)
Indiana 109 Milwaukee 96
Minnesota 127 Cleveland 99
New Orleans 112 Detroit 109
Houston 116 Chicago 107
San Antonio at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Denver at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, January 9th

SEMHL
Morden at Carman, 8 p.m.

MJHL
Steinbach at Winkler, 7:30 p.m.
Portage at Virden, 7:30 p.m.
Swan Valley at Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.

WHL
Edmonton at Brandon, 7 p.m.

NHL
Vancouver at Washington, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Florida at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

NBA
Miami at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

This Week in Curling

Zodiacs Capture Iceplex Tourney

The Hawks Report

Aces Win 50th Anniversary Winter Classic Over Cougars

Jets Answer Back

Flyers Down Terriers In Thrilling Fashion

The SEMHL Report

Aces & Cougars Ready to Drop the Puck on Winter Classic

Flyers Hit A Snag In Portage

Odlum Commits To Minot State

The Flyers Report

Rough Opening 20 Costs Jets

The Zone 4 High School Sports Report

Bad Breaks Sink Flyers At Showcase

This Week in Curling

Flyers Shutout Wolverines At Showcase

Jets Back in the Win Column

The Hawks Report

Kehler Signs With Kings

The SEMHL Report

