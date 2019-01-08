Flyers Winning Streak Ends In Selkirk

The Winkler Flyers winning streak ended at four games with a 2-0 loss in Selkirk on Tuesday night. It was a game filled with missed opportunities as the club played the first of five straight games away from home.

Coming out of the Christmas Break with a pair of wins over Dauphin and Virden to run their winning streak to four, the Flyers made their first trip of the year to Selkirk to face the Steelers for the third time this season. Despite playing well in their previous contests, the Flyers had yet to bet the Steelers this year.

Winkler got off on the wrong foot on Tuesday night, handing the Steelers a 5-on-3 power-play early in the opening period. Selkirk took advantage of the opportunity and took a 1-0 lead just 3:07 into the game.

After a good opening shift by the Flyers to start the second, the Steelers went down the ice and doubled their lead to 2-0 just over a minute into the period. The rest of that period and moving over into the third, the Flyers earned plenty of chances to score but failed to pull the trigger.

Britt League played well in his second straight start as the Steelers outshot the Flyers 33-26. Despite the loss, the Flyers remaining in 8th place in the MJHL Standings, five points behind the Dauphin Kings and Winnipeg Blues with two games in hand on both teams.

Winkler will continue their road trip this weekend with a pair of games against the Swan Valley Stampeders. Both games on Friday and Saturday night can be heard live on Country 88 and www.pembinavalleyonline.com with Matt Friesen’s pregame show at 7:25pm.

GAME STATS