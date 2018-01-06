Funk To Hit Hardwood With Wesmen

Details
All the early morning and late night practices have paid off for Mikayla Funk who recently committed to the University of Winnipeg Wesmen Basketball team for the upcoming season.

"I'm very excited about the whole experience I am going to have," said Funk, who is currently in her final year of basketball at Northlands Parkway Collegiate (NPC) in Winkler.

The 6'2'' forward averaged 24.1 points, 18.2 rebounds, and 7.3 blocks per game last year with the Nighthawks.

"I'd say one of my strengths is post play and rebounding," said Funk. "I'm getting really good at short to mid-range shots. Another strength for me is defence and seeing advantages and disadvantages for both teams."

It was roughly three years ago when she started feeling she wanted a future in the sport.

"She's been working so hard to achieve this. I'm so proud that she has achieved this and all of her hard work is finally paying off," said Todd Redhead, who is Funk's current coach at NPC.

The University of Winnipeg Wesmen, who is coached by Tanya McKay competes in the U-Sports, Canada West conference. So far this season the Wesmen are 8 and 4, hold fourth place, and are four points behind Lethbridge for first.

"I think Mikayla (Funk) is coming in with height. She's been exposed to the Provincial team and National team programs," said McKay. "We know that she is motivated to come play here."

These Provincial and National team experiences came after Funk's grade 11 year where she was on the 17U Manitoba team who won bronze at the Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg and was one of six Manitobans selected to attend Canada Basketball's age group assessment camp. There was a total of 57 players invited to this camp.

"That became a huge motivation for her and really opened the door for her. Not only that, but her confidence just rose," said McKay. "Over the last couple of years, I've seen growth, maturity, and determination."

During her time at the University of Winnipeg, Funk will be working toward obtaining a Kinesiology degree, more specifically in their athletic therapy program.

"There a student first," said McKay. "They're student-athletes and it's important that they attend class, manage their time and stay on top of all of their studies... Yes, they're here to play basketball, but they leave with a degree."

Another Winkler basketball player also has signed on to take her basketball skills to the next level. Laney Harder, who attends Garden Valley Collegiate in Winkler will be playing with the University of Brandon Bobcats next year.

Funk To Hit Hardwood With Wesmen

