Congratulations to Halle Oswald of the Pembina Valley Hawks for being selected as this months goalie of the month.

Oswald, a third year vet for the hawks, continues to be a huge asset between the pipes. She helped the Hawks to 4 wins in the month of November.

Oswald is a great leader and shows it on the ice by doing everything she can to help get the Hawks a win. Halle got 2 shutouts and only allowed 2 goals in four games.

She made 79 saves and had a 0.975 save percentage during the month of November.

Oswald has many other notable mentions, from being selected for this seasons U18 Team Manitoba, U18 Team Canada, and recently selected by the University of Alberta.