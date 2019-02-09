Habs Deal Froese to Flyers



The Montreal Canadiens have traded forward Byron Froese and defenceman David Schlemko to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for forward Dale Weise and defenceman Christian Folin,

Froese has 14 goals and 16 assists in 46 games with the American Hockey League’s Laval Rocket this season.

The 27-year-old Winkler native was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the fourth round of the 2009 NHL Draft.

Froese, who has five goals and 11 assists in 110 career NHL games, has also spent time with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning.