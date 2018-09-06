Details
Category: Local Sports


The selection process to determine the 2018-2019 edition of the Pembina Valley Hawks starts this weekend.

The Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League team will hold it's try-out camp at the Access Event Centre in Morden.

"We're super excited as a coaching staff," said Jeff Andrews who along with Jeremy Winslow are the Hawks co-coaches this upcoming season. "We feel that we have a good group here and we're looking forward to putting this guys through their paces and seeing what they can offer the program."

Andrews, Winslow and assistant coach Brendan Edie will spend Friday, Saturday and Sunday evaluating 40 players.

"One of the first things we're going to look at is work ethic," said Andrews. "We want to create a team that's built on a strong foundation and work is a huge part of that. We want guys that obviously have some skill as well and guys that are willing to compete and bring whatever it is they do really, really well to the team. Over the next couple of weeks, through the tryout camp and exhibition season, we're going to take a look at what guys are bringing to the table and at the end of it put together a team that we feel can compete and represent our region well."

Andrews says he's thrilled to begin his first season behind the Hawks bench.

"There's some great people involved in this program and some great kids. I'm just really excited to work with guys that want to get better and want to become hockey players and make it to the next level. I want to be able to impart what knowledge I have and help them in that process."

Pembina Valley will open the regular season schedule Friday, September 28th against the Bruins in Winnipeg.

