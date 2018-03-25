Hawks Fall To Selects in Triple OT

The defending champions will need to put together a two-game winning streak or else the Pembina Valley Hawks reign as Manitoba Female AAA Midget Hockey League champions will come to an end.
Hayley Johnson scored in triple overtime to lift Eastman past Pembina Valley 2-1 Saturday night in Morden.
The Selects now lead the best-of-five final two games to one.
Sage McElroy-Scott had the Hawks lone goal in regulation while Stephanie Jones replied for Eastman.
Pembina Valley goaltender Halle Oswald made 37 saves.
Eastman netminder Raygan Kirk faced 39 shots.
Game four goes Wednesday in Ste. Anne.
