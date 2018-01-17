Hawks Take In All-Star Festivities

The Winnipeg "AAA" Bantam All-Sar game took place on January 13th in Winnipeg. The event featured a skills competition, game, and then dinner for the players.

Trent Crane and Roux Basin represented the Pembina Valley Hawks and both players came home with some hardware after the event.

Crane won the skills comp for the fastest skater with the puck and his team for the three-man relay captured first place. Meanwhile, Basin was named the fastest skater without a puck.

Although they lost the game, both players had a pair of assists.