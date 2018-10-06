Hawks Thanksgiving Classic

Details
Category: Local Sports


The Manitoba Female AAA Midget Hockey League’s Pembina Valley Hawks are hosting their annual Thanksgiving Classic this weekend at the Access Event Centre in Morden. The Hawks will face the Regina Rebels, the Thunder Bay Queens, Swift Current Wildcats and the Weyburn Gold Wings.

Friday, October 5th
Pembina Valley 2 Regina 2 (tie)
Cambree Martens and Cora Fijala did the goal scoring for the Hawks in the their Thanksgiving Classic opener.

Saturday, October 6th
Pembina Valley vs Thunder Bay, 10:45 a.m.
Pembina Valley vs Swift Current, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, October 7th
Pembina Valley vs Weyburn

