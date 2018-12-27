Hawks Tied for 6th Place in the MFMHL

The Pembina Valley Hawks will be looking for more goals and more wins in 2019.

The Hawks are tied with the Winnipeg Ice for sixth place in the Manitoba Female AAA Midget Hockey League at the Christmas break.

Pembina Valley has six wins, eight losses, one overtime win and two overtime losses.



Clayton Dreger asked Hawks head coach Shanley Peters to talk about 2018



The Hawks first game back from the holiday break is Saturday, January 5th when they meet the Yellowhead Chiefs in Shoal Lake.

photos courtesy Alieta Meikle