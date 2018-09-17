Hawks Win Two of Three

Details
Category: Local Sports


The Pembina Valley Hawks opened their preseason schedule with three games this past weekend against the Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League’s three Winnipeg teams at the Southdale Arena.

“Super happy with the weekend,” texted co-coach Jeff Andrews. “We got better as the weekend went on. We still have some work to do and some things to clean up in our game.”

The Hawks dropped a 4-1 decision the Winnipeg Thrashers on Friday night.

Pembina Valley then blanked the Winnipeg Bruins 3-0 on Saturday and wrapped up the weekend with a 2-1 victory over the defending champion Winnipeg Wild on Sunday afternoon.

“We learned we can be competitive with the top teams in our league,” added Andrews. “That’s a credit to the depth we have within Pembina Valley.”

The Hawks preseason roster includes 14 forwards, 10 defensemen and four goaltenders and Andrews and the rest of the coaching staff with get that number down to 12 forwards, six defensemen and two goalies.

“We’ll talk with the guys on Tuesday after practice and make a couple of cuts. There is some strong competition to make our hockey club. We’re happy with what the guys have brought to the table and look forward to nailing down our roster by the end of next weekend.”

Pembina Valley has two more preseason games scheduled for this weekend.

The Hawks will meet the Central Plains Capitals Friday in Carman and Sunday in Morden.


Monday, September 17th

NHL
Exhibition
Minnesota at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Zone 4 High School Soccer
Girls
Miller vs MCI
@ Gretna, 4:30 p.m.
Garden Valley at Morris, 4:30 p.m.
Dufferin Christian vs Sanford
@ La Salle, 4:30 p.m.
Northlands Parkway vs Shevchenko
@ Vita, 4:30 p.m
Morden vs Roseau Valley
@ Dominion City, 4:30 p.m.
Boys
Miller vs Dufferin Christian
@ Carman, 4:30 p.m.
Garden Valley at Morris, 6:15 p.m.
Northlands Parkway vs Shevchenko
@ Vita, 6:15 p.m
Morden vs Roseau Valley
@ Dominion City, 6:15 p.m.

NFL
Seattle at Chicago, 7:15 p.m.

Major League Baseball
American League
Toronto at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
National League
New York at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 6:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles, 9:10 p.m.
Interleague
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

 

Sunday, September 16th

NFL
Kansas City 42 Pittsburgh 37
Miami 20 N.Y. Jets 12
Tampa Bay 27 Philadelphia 21
New Orleans 21 Cleveland 18
Indianapolis 21 Washington 9
L.A. Chargers 31 Buffalo 20
Minnesota 29 Green Bay 29 (tie)
Atlanta 31 Carolina 24
Tennessee 20 Houston 17
L.A. Rams 34 Arizona 0
San Francisco 30 Detroit 27
Denver 20 Oakland 19
Jacksonville 31 New England 20
Dallas 20 N.Y. Giants 13

Manitoba Major Soccer League
1st Division
Winkler Storm 4 Kildonan Cavaliers 0
8th Division
South Central Riot 15 Saints United 1

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Exhibition
Pembina Valley 2 Wpg Wild 1

MMJHL
Exhibition
Pembina Valley 3 Transcona 2

WHL
Exhibition
Brandon 3 Moose Jaw 2 (SO)

Major League Baseball
American League
Toronto 3 New York 2
Baltimore 8 Chicago 4 
Tampa Bay 5 Oakland 4 
Detroit 6 Cleveland 4
Minnesota 9 Kansas City 6
Los Angeles 4 Seattle 3 
National League
Miami 6 Philadelphia 4
Washington 6 Atlanta 4
Pittsburgh 3 Milwaukee 2
Cincinnati 2 Chicago 1
Colorado 3 San Fransico 2
St. Louis 5 Los Angeles 0 
Interleague
Boston 4 N.Y. Mets 3 
Houston 5 Arizona 4 
San Diego 7 Texas 3 

