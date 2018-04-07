Details
Category: Local Sports


The South East Prairie Thunder will play their first of two preliminary round games Monday against the Bethune Bulldogs at the 2018 Allan Cup in Rosetown, Saskatchewan.

"It's certainly exciting," said Thunder coach Dustin Hughes. "We had good series to book our ticket to the Allan Cup. We've been preparing a little bit. We'll get a couple of skates in this weekend before we head out to Rosetown."

South East defeated the Ile des Chenes North Stars 4-2, 5-3 and 6-3 in the best-of-five series for the Pattison Cup.

"We obviously got good goaltending with Steve Christie coming back for another year," said coach Hughes. "We've got a really solid defense corps and up front we've got some returning guys like Ty Dittmer and Del Cowan. Then we've also got some younger guys coming in like the younger brothers of Riley Dudar who played on the team for awhile."

The Prairie Thunder will also meet the Elsipogtog Hawks on Tuesday.

The top team in each of the two pools will earn a bye to the semifinals.

South East won the Allan Cup in 2012 in Lloydminster and 2015 in Clarenville.

The Prairie Thunder lost the final in 2009 & 2016, both in Steinbach.

Coach Hughes feels the experience his team has playing for the National Senior AAA Hockey Championship eight of the past nine years is important.

"I think in this type of situation it's huge because we don't play together all year round like some of the teams that we'll be facing so just that fact that we do have a number of guys that have been in this environment and been in this situation hopefully will help us."

Pool two consists of the Lacombe Generals, Stoney Creek Generals and host Rosetown Redwings.


photo courtesy Shirley Kornelsen

Submit Sports News

More Sports News

Heading Off to the Allan Cup

The South East Prairie Thunder will play their first of two preliminary round games Monday against the Bethune Bulldogs at the 2018 Allan Cup in Rosetown, Saskatchewan. "It's certainly exciting,"…

The SEMHL Report

The 67th season is in the books. Commissioner Wayne Deschouwer will join Clayton Dreger on the SEMHL report which airs Fridays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM Radio 950.

Second Place in the Central Belongs to the Jets

The Winnipeg Jets will finish in second place in the National Hockey League's Central Division. Winnipeg's playoff position was finalized Thursday night when the division leading Nashville Predators…

The Flyers Report

Winkler was eliminated by the Virden Oil Capitals in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League semifinals. Head coach Ken Pearson will join Clayton Dreger on the Flyers Report which airs Thursdays at 11:35…

Beavers Need a Win

The Carman Beavers recorded a win and a loss on the opening weekend of Hockey Manitoba's Provincial Senior A Championship at Bell MTS Iceplex in Winnipeg. The South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League…

The Zone 4 High School Sports Report

There are less than three months remaining in the 2017-2018 school year. MHSAA executive director Chad Falk will join Clayton Dreger on the Zone 4 High School Sports Report which airs Wednesdays at…

Blake Commits to Yellow Jackets

The Winkler Flyers are pleased to announce that graduating assistant captain Will Blake has committed to the University of Wisconsin-Superior (WIAC – NCAA Div III) for the 2018-2019 season. Blake had…

This Week in Curling

Kaitlyn Lawes captured gold at the Winter Games in South Korea and at the World Championship in North Bay. The two-time Olympic champion will join Clayton Dreger on This Week in Curling which airs…

The Hawks Report

The Pembina Valley Hawks season came to an end last Wednesday in Ste. Anne with a 3-2 loss in double overtime to the Eastman Selects in game four of the Manitoba Female AAA Midget Hockey League's…

Flyers Season Ends With Tough Loss To Virden

The Winkler Flyers season came to an end on Thursday night with a 6-5 loss to the Virden Oil Capitals in Game Four of the MJHL Semi-Final. The Orange and Black battled right to the end but just…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Saturday, April 7th

Hockey Manitoba
Provincial Senior A Championship
@ Bell MTS Iceplex
Preliminary Round
Ste. Anne vs Gladstone, 7 p.m.
Carman vs Grandview, 7:15 p.m.

Telus Cup
West Regional AAA Midget
Hockey Championship
@ Thunder Bay
Round Robin
Wpg Wild vs Kenora, 11 a.m.
Thunder Bay vs Notre Dame, 2 p.m.

Esso Cup
West Regional
Female AAA Midget
Hockey Championship
Eastman vs Saskatoon
@ Steinbach, 5 p.m.
(Stars lead best of 3 series 1-0)

WHL
Eastern Conference
Brandon at Lethbridge, 8 p.m.
(Hurricanes lead best of 7 semifinal 1-0)

NHL
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.
Ottawa at Boston, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Florida, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Washington, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
(end of regular season schedule)

Major League Baseball
American League
Baltimore at New York, 12:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 12:05 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Los Angeles, 8:07 p.m.
National League
New York at Washington, 12:05 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 3:05 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Francisco, 5:05 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 5:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.
Interleague
San Diego at Houston, 6:10 p.m.

NBA
Denver at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Houston, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Friday, April 6th

MJHL
Virden 2 Steinbach 1
(1st game in best of 7 final)

Telus Cup
West Regional AAA Midget
Hockey Championship
@ Thunder Bay
Round Robin
Notre Dame 4 Wpg Wild 3 
Thunder Bay 3 Kenora 0

Esso Cup
West Regional
Female AAA Midget
Hockey Championship
Saskatoon 7 Eastman 0 
(1st game in best of 3 series)

WHL
Eastern Conference
Lethbridge 5 Brandon 1
(1st game in best of 7 semifinal)

AHL
Manitoba 4 Bakersfield 1

NHL
Tampa Bay 7 Buffalo 5
Pittsburgh 4 Ottawa 0 
St. Louis 4 Chicago 1
Anaheim 5 Dallas 3

Major League Baseball
American League
Toronto 8 Texas 5
Cleveland 3 Kansas City 2
Baltimore 7 New York 3 (14 innings)
Los Angeles 13 Oakland 9
National League
Atlanta 8 Colorado 3
Pittsburgh 14 Cincinnati 3
Milwaukee 5 Chicago 4
Los Angeles at San Francisco (ppd)
Interleague
San Diego 4 Houston 1

NBA
Toronto 92 Indiana 73
Atlanta 103 Washington 97
Charlotte 137 Orlando 100
Philadelphia 132 Cleveland 130
Detroit 113 Dallas 106 (OT)
Boston 111 Chicago 104
New York 122 Miami 98
Sacramento 94 Memphis 93
New Orleans 122 Phoenix 103
Minnesota 113 L.A. Lakers 96

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Community Events

04
Apr
2018
Flow - Regional High School Exhibition

04 April 2018 - 28 April 2018, 12:00 am - 4:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





06
Apr
2018
Ransomware Lunch & Learn

06 April 2018 11:30 am - 1:00 pm

Smitty's Family Restaurant, Winkler, Plum Coulee





06
Apr
2018
Futsal Tournament

06 April 2018 - 07 April 2018, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

GVC Gym





07
Apr
2018
Crossfit Outland - 24 Hour Row For Kids in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters

07 April 2018 - 08 April 2018, 9:00 am - 9:00 am

Crossfit Outland Altona





07
Apr
2018
'Hello, Spring!' Card Making Workshop

07 April 2018 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





07
Apr
2018
Spring Fundraiser

07 April 2018 1:30 pm

Morden 55+ Friendship Centre, Morden





07
Apr
2018
Country Classic Night

07 April 2018 7:30 pm

PW Enns Centennial Concert Hall, Winkler





Login