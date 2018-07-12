Hellebuyck Inks New Deal with Jets

Details
Connor Hellebuyck's breakthrough 2017-2018 season has paid off handsomely for the Vezina trophy finalist and NHL Second Team All-Star.

Hellebuyck has agreed to a six-year, $37 million contract with an average annual value of $6.167 million with the Winnipeg Jets.

The 25-year-old native of Commerce, Michican appeared in a career-high 67 games last season, setting single-season Jets franchise records for wins (44), shutouts (6), and save percentage (.924).

His 44 wins are the eighth most in a season in NHL history and the most by an American-born goaltender.

Hellebuyck, who was selected by the Jets in the fifth round (130th overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft, posted a 9-8 record, two shutouts, 2.36 goals-against average and .922 SV% in 17 playoffs games, as he helped Winnipeg reach the Western Conference Final.

Thursday, July 12th

CFL
Calgary at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

MJBL
Carillon at Brandon (ppd)

American Baseball Association
Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Major League Baseball
American League
Oakland 6 Houston 4
Toronto at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
New York at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 9:07 p.m.
National League
Colorado 5 Arizona 1
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Washington at New York, 6:10 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Interleague
Philadelphia at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.

Wednesday, July 11th

Winnipeg Women's Soccer League
2nd Division
SC Hurricanes 5 BA United 2

MJBL
St. James 9 Elmwood 1

American Baseball Association
Winnipeg 4 Sioux Falls 0

Major League Baseball
Interleague
Atlanta 9 Toronto 5
Cleveland 19 Cincinnati 4
Chicago White Sox 4 St. Louis 0
American League
Tampa Bay 4 Detroit 2 
Minnesota 8 Kansas City 5
New York 9 Baltimore 0
Boston 4 Texas 2
Oakland 8 Houston 3
Seattle 3 Los Angeles 0
National League
Pittsburgh 2 Washington 0
San Francisco 5 Chicago 4 (13 innings)
New York 3 Philadelphia 0 (10 innings)
Miami 5 Milwaukee 4 (12 innings)
Colorado 19 Arizona 2
Los Angeles 4 San Diego 2

