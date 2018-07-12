Hellebuyck Inks New Deal with Jets



Connor Hellebuyck's breakthrough 2017-2018 season has paid off handsomely for the Vezina trophy finalist and NHL Second Team All-Star.

Hellebuyck has agreed to a six-year, $37 million contract with an average annual value of $6.167 million with the Winnipeg Jets.

The 25-year-old native of Commerce, Michican appeared in a career-high 67 games last season, setting single-season Jets franchise records for wins (44), shutouts (6), and save percentage (.924).

His 44 wins are the eighth most in a season in NHL history and the most by an American-born goaltender.

Hellebuyck, who was selected by the Jets in the fifth round (130th overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft, posted a 9-8 record, two shutouts, 2.36 goals-against average and .922 SV% in 17 playoffs games, as he helped Winnipeg reach the Western Conference Final.





photo courtesy Ray Peters