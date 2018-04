Winkler’s Linda Hiebert and Dave Goertzen brought home gold medals from the East Grant Forks Pickleball Tournament earlier this month in Minnesota.

Hiebert and Goertzen defeated the father-daughter team of Troy & Megan Boman of East Grand Forks in the best-of-three mixed doubles final.

Hiebert and Goertzen, who played 12 games on their way to winning the mixed doubles gold medal, lost the first game of the final 11-9 but won the last two games 12-10 and 11-9.



photo courtesy Dave Goertzen