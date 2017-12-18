Jets Answer Back

Details
Less than 24 hours after being shutout in St. Louis, the Winnipeg Jets returned the favour Sunday night at Bell MTS Place.

Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves as Winnipeg defeated the Blues 4-0.

Adam Lowry and Patrik Laine scored in the second period and Mark Scheifele and Josh Morrisey beat St. Louis netminder Jake Allen in the final 20 minutes.

Carter Hutton stopped 48 shots as the Blues blanked the Jets 2-0 on Saturday.

"You're not scoring goals you just stick with it," said Winnipeg captain Blake Wheeler. "Credit goes to every guy for staying the fight, saying the right things, staying engaged and finally we broke through and were able to take control of the game in the second period."

The Jets (19-10-5) next game is Tuesday against the Predators in Nashville.


Monday, December 18th

Monday, December 18th

Zone 4 High School Hockey League
Miller 8 Garden Valley 1
Morden 3 Carman 1
Morris 7 Prairie Mountain 6

MMJHL
St. Boniface 5 Pembina Valley 3

NHL
Boston 7 Columbus 2
Los Angeles 4 Philadelphia 1
New Jersey 5 Anaheim 3
Edmonton 5 San Jose 2
Colorado 4 Pittsburgh 2

NFL
Atlanta 24 Tampa Bay 21

NBA
Boston 112 Indiana 111
Charlotte 109 New York 91
Atlanta 110 Miami 104
Minnesota 108 Portland 107
Houston 120 Utah 99
Chicago 117 Philadelphia 115
Oklahoma City 95 Denver 94
Phoenix 97 Dallas 91
San Antonio 109 L.A. Clippers 91
Golden State 116 L.A. Lakers 114 (OT)

Tuesday, December 19th

Zone 4 High School Hockey League
Northlands Parkway vs Carman
@ Winkler, 8 p.m.

MJHL
Swan Valley at Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.

NHL
Carolina at Toronto, 1 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Boston at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Montreal at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

NBA
Sacramento at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Washington, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

