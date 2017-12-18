Jets Answer Back



Less than 24 hours after being shutout in St. Louis, the Winnipeg Jets returned the favour Sunday night at Bell MTS Place.

Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves as Winnipeg defeated the Blues 4-0.

Adam Lowry and Patrik Laine scored in the second period and Mark Scheifele and Josh Morrisey beat St. Louis netminder Jake Allen in the final 20 minutes.

Carter Hutton stopped 48 shots as the Blues blanked the Jets 2-0 on Saturday.

"You're not scoring goals you just stick with it," said Winnipeg captain Blake Wheeler. "Credit goes to every guy for staying the fight, saying the right things, staying engaged and finally we broke through and were able to take control of the game in the second period."

The Jets (19-10-5) next game is Tuesday against the Predators in Nashville.



photos courtesy Ray Peters



