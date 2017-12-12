Jets Back in the Win Column

Details
The Winnipeg Jets three-game winless streak is over.

Mathieu Perreault had two goals and an assist as Winnipeg defeated the Vancouver Canucks 5-1 Monday night at Bell MTS Place.

"Sometimes it's tough coming back home after a bit of road trip with the time change and that," said Jets defenseman Josh Morrisey who potted his fourth of the season midway through the third period. "We knew the first period wasn't going to be super pretty which it wasn't but we found a way to grind and started to get our game going. We sort of got better as the game went on. It's a big win for us. It's nice to now get a couple of days in-between games."

Dmitry Kulikov and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for the Jets who lost road games to the Detroit Red Wings, Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning last week.

Brock Boeser had the lone goal for the Canucks.

Winnipeg netminder Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves for his 16th win of the season.

The Jets (18-8-5) next game is Thursday at home against the Chicago Blackhawks.


Monday, December 11th

MJHL
Showcase
@ Bell MTS Iceplex in Wpg
Winkler 5 Waywayseecappo 0
Selkirk 7 Virden 2
OCN 3 Portage 1

NHL
Winnipeg 5 Vancouver 1
N.Y. Islanders 3 Washington 1
Colorado 2 Pittsburgh 1
Dallas 2 N.Y. Rangers 1 (SO)
Florida 2 Detroit 1 (OT)
Anaheim 3 Carolina 2

NFL
Miami 27 New England 20

NBA
L.A. Clippers 96 Toronto 91
Miami 107 Memphis 82
Chicago 108 Boston 85 
Charlotte 116 Oklahoma City 103
Houston 130 New Orleans 123
Golden State 111 Portland 104

Tuesday, December 12th

SEMHL
Notre Dame at Carman, 8 p.m.

Zone 4 High School Hockey League
Miller vs Northlands Parkway
@ Winkler, 8 p.m.

MJHL
Showcase 
@ Bell MTS Iceplex in Wpg
Dauphin vs Wpg Blues, 3 p.m.
Steinbach vs Swan Valley, 4 p.m.
Winkler vs OCN, 6 p.m.
Waywayseecappo vs Neepawa, 7 p.m.

WHL
Kamloops at Brandon, 7 p.m.

NHL
Edmonton at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Washington, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Florida at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Vegas, 9 p.m.

NBA
L.A. Lakers at New York, 6 p.m.
Denver at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Washington at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

