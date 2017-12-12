Jets Back in the Win Column



The Winnipeg Jets three-game winless streak is over.

Mathieu Perreault had two goals and an assist as Winnipeg defeated the Vancouver Canucks 5-1 Monday night at Bell MTS Place.

"Sometimes it's tough coming back home after a bit of road trip with the time change and that," said Jets defenseman Josh Morrisey who potted his fourth of the season midway through the third period. "We knew the first period wasn't going to be super pretty which it wasn't but we found a way to grind and started to get our game going. We sort of got better as the game went on. It's a big win for us. It's nice to now get a couple of days in-between games."

Dmitry Kulikov and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for the Jets who lost road games to the Detroit Red Wings, Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning last week.

Brock Boeser had the lone goal for the Canucks.

Winnipeg netminder Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves for his 16th win of the season.

The Jets (18-8-5) next game is Thursday at home against the Chicago Blackhawks.



photos courtesy Ray Peters



