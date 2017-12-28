Jets Beat Oilers But Lose Scheifele

Details
Category: Local Sports


Joel Armia scored twice as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 Wednesday night at Bell MTS Place in the hockey team's first game back from the Christmas break.

Bryan Little and Kyle Connor also scored for the Jets who picked up their 21st win of the season.  

Little played in his 710th game passing Chris Thorburn for the most in Atlanta Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets franchise history.

Leon Draisaitl, Jesse Puljujarvi and Jujhar Khaira replied for the Oilers who had chances in the final minute to send the game in overtime but couldn't put the puck past Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck.

"The last minute really showed what our team is made of and that was a really good thing," said Armia.

Hellebuyck made 22 saves while Edmonton netminder Cam Talbot faced 39 shots.

Winnipeg centerman Mark Scheifele left the game in the second period with an upper-body injury.

Scheifele, who has 15 goals and 23 assists this season, was knocked down by Oilers defenseman Brandon Davidson and crashed into the endboards.

The Jets host the New York Islanders on Friday night and then meet the Oilers in Edmonton on New Year's Eve.


photos courtesy Ray Peters


Wednesday, December 27th

WHL
Brandon 5 Regina 3

World Junior Hockey Championship
@ Buffalo
Preliminary Round
Canada 6 Slovakia 0

NHL
Winnipeg 4 Edmonton 3 
New Jersey 3 Detroit 1
N.Y. Islanders 3 Buffalo 2 (OT)
Carolina 3 Montreal 1 
Pittsburgh 5 Columbus 4 (SO)
Boston 5 Ottawa 1
N.Y. Rangers 1 Washington 0 (SO)
Nashville 2 St Louis 1
Minnesota 4 Dallas 2
Arizona 3 Colorado 1
Vegas 4 Anaheim 1

NBA
Oklahoma City 124 Toronto 107 
Boston 102 Charlotte 91
Dallas 98 Indiana 94
Atlanta 113 Washington 99 
Chicago 92 New York 87 
Minnesota 128 Denver 125 (OT)
New Orleans 128 Brooklyn 113
Sacramento 109 Cleveland 95
Golden State 126 Utah 101
Memphis 109 L.A. Lakers 99

Thursday, December 28th

SEMHL
Portage at Morden, 8 p.m.

WHL
Brandon at Regina, 7 p.m.

NHL
Boston at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Montreal at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Florida, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

NBA
Detroit at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
New York at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

