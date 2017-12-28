Jets Beat Oilers But Lose Scheifele



Joel Armia scored twice as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 Wednesday night at Bell MTS Place in the hockey team's first game back from the Christmas break.

Bryan Little and Kyle Connor also scored for the Jets who picked up their 21st win of the season.

Little played in his 710th game passing Chris Thorburn for the most in Atlanta Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets franchise history.

Leon Draisaitl, Jesse Puljujarvi and Jujhar Khaira replied for the Oilers who had chances in the final minute to send the game in overtime but couldn't put the puck past Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck.

"The last minute really showed what our team is made of and that was a really good thing," said Armia.

Hellebuyck made 22 saves while Edmonton netminder Cam Talbot faced 39 shots.

Winnipeg centerman Mark Scheifele left the game in the second period with an upper-body injury.

Scheifele, who has 15 goals and 23 assists this season, was knocked down by Oilers defenseman Brandon Davidson and crashed into the endboards.

The Jets host the New York Islanders on Friday night and then meet the Oilers in Edmonton on New Year's Eve.



