Jets Begin Homestand with Win over Hurricanes

Bryan Little scored the go-ahead goal with 2:09 left in the third period as the Winnipeg Jets opened their six-game homestand with a 3-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes Sunday night at Bell MTS Place.

All the scoring took place in the final 20 minutes.

Patrik Laine's power play marker gave the Jets a 1-0 lead when he one-timed a slapshot past Hurricanes netminder Petr Mzarek at 4:14.

Michael Ferland potted the equalizer at 7:53.

Little notched his first of the season as he took a pass from Josh Morrisey in the slot and beat Mzarek high on the glove side with just over two minues left.

Kyle Connor added an empty-net goal with one second remaining in regulation.

Winnipeg goaltender Laurent Brossoit made 42 saves.

Defenseman Dustin Byfuglien did not play because of an upper-body injury.

The Jets (3-2-0) second of six straight home games is Tuesday against the Edmonton Oilers.

 
Sunday, October 14th

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Pembina Valley 7 Norman 4
Central Plains 6 Parkland 4
Wpg Wild 4 Brandon 2
Southwest 4 Eastman 2
Wpg Thrashers 6 Yellowhead 4
Kenora 5 Interlake 1

MFMHL
Eastman 2 Pembina Valley 1 (OT)

MMJHL
Pembina Valley 7 Stonewall 4

MJHL
Portage 8 Neepawa 2
Wpg Blues 2 Waywayseecappo 1
Swan Valley 3 Steinbach 2

NHL
Winnipeg 3 Carolina 1
New Jersey 3 San Jose 2
Anaheim 3 St. Louis 2

Major League Baseball
American League
Championship Series
Boston 7 Houston 5
(best of 7 series tied 1-1)

NFL
Minnesota 27 Arizona 17
Atlanta 34 Tampa Bay 29
L.A. Chargers 38 Cleveland 14
N.Y. Jets 42 Indianapolis 34
Seattle 27 Oakland 3
Washington 23 Carolina 17
Houston 20 Buffalo 13
Pittsburgh 28 Cincinnati 21
Miami 31 Chicago 28 (OT)
L.A. Rams 23 Denver 20
Dallas 40 Jacksonville 7 
Baltimore 21 Tennessee 0
New England 43 Kansas City 40 

Monday, October 15th

NHL
Los Angeles at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Major League Baseball
National League
Championship Series
Milwaukee at Los Angeles, 6:39 p.m.
(best of 7 series tied 1-1)

NFL
San Francisco at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m.

 

