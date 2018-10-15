Jets Begin Homestand with Win over Hurricanes



Bryan Little scored the go-ahead goal with 2:09 left in the third period as the Winnipeg Jets opened their six-game homestand with a 3-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes Sunday night at Bell MTS Place.

All the scoring took place in the final 20 minutes.

Patrik Laine's power play marker gave the Jets a 1-0 lead when he one-timed a slapshot past Hurricanes netminder Petr Mzarek at 4:14.

Michael Ferland potted the equalizer at 7:53.

Little notched his first of the season as he took a pass from Josh Morrisey in the slot and beat Mzarek high on the glove side with just over two minues left.

Kyle Connor added an empty-net goal with one second remaining in regulation.

Winnipeg goaltender Laurent Brossoit made 42 saves.

Defenseman Dustin Byfuglien did not play because of an upper-body injury.

The Jets (3-2-0) second of six straight home games is Tuesday against the Edmonton Oilers.



photos courtesy Ray Peters



