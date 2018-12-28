Jets Burned by Gaudreau and The Flames



The Winnipeg Jets first game back from the Christmas break was a loss.

Johnny Gaudreau scored three times as the Calgary Flames defeated Winnipeg 4-1 Thursday night at Bell MTS Place.

Adam Lowry had the goal for the Jets who had a great chance to pot the equalizer but gave up a shorthanded goal to Mark Jankowski with 4:21 remaining in the third period.

Gaudreau completed his hat-trick scoring into an empty net at 17:54 of the final frame.

Winnipeg has scored one goal in three of their last four games.

Flames netminder David Rittich made 35 saves as Calgary snapped a three-game losing skid.

Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck faced 28 shots.

Paul Maurice coached his 400th game for Winnipeg Thursday night.

The Jets (24-11-2) host the Minnesota Wild Saturday (3 p.m.) and then play a New Years Eve game against the Oilers in Edmonton on Monday night.

photos courtesy Ray Peters



