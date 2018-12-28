Details
The Winnipeg Jets first game back from the Christmas break was a loss.

Johnny Gaudreau scored three times as the Calgary Flames defeated Winnipeg 4-1 Thursday night at Bell MTS Place.

Adam Lowry had the goal for the Jets who had a great chance to pot the equalizer but gave up a shorthanded goal to Mark Jankowski with 4:21 remaining in the third period.

Gaudreau completed his hat-trick scoring into an empty net at 17:54 of the final frame.

Winnipeg has scored one goal in three of their last four games.

Flames netminder David Rittich made 35 saves as Calgary snapped a three-game losing skid.

Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck faced 28 shots.

Paul Maurice coached his 400th game for Winnipeg Thursday night.

The Jets (24-11-2) host the Minnesota Wild Saturday (3 p.m.) and then play a New Years Eve game against the Oilers in Edmonton on Monday night.

 

Hawks Tied for 6th Place in the MFMHL

The Pembina Valley Hawks will be looking for more goals and more wins in 2019. The Hawks are tied with the Winnipeg Ice for sixth place in the Manitoba Female AAA Midget Hockey League at the…

Jets Burned by Gaudreau and The Flames

The Winnipeg Jets first game back from the Christmas break was a loss. Johnny Gaudreau scored three times as the Calgary Flames defeated Winnipeg 4-1 Thursday night at Bell MTS Place. Adam Lowry had…

Conrad Named to Canada's Roster for Spengler Cup

Colt Conrad will play for Team Canada at the 2018 Spengler Cup Hockey Tournament in Davos, Switzerland. The 21-year-old St. Alphonse product has six goals and 12 assists in his senior year with…

The SEMHL Report

The Portage Islanders are one point out of first place. Islanders forward Derrick Brooks will join Clayton Dreger on the SEMHL Report which airs Fridays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:15 p.m. on CFAM Radio…

Offense Shines In Second Straight Win Over Blizzard

Seven different Flyers found the back of the net on Saturday night in a 7-2 win over the visiting OCN Blizzard in their final game before the MJHL Christmas break. After beating the Blizzard in…

Flyers Win OT Thriller Over Blizzard

Collin Caulfield scored the game winning goal with just 21 seconds left in overtime as the Winkler Flyers defeated the visiting OCN 6-5 on Friday night. It was a very entertaining back and forth game…

Crane & Bazin Are Winter Games Bound

Trent Crane of Morden and Roux Bazin of Treherne will play for Team Manitoba at the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer, Alberta. Crane has 11 goals and 17 assists in 25 games with Rink Hockey…

The Flyers Report

Winkler will play a pair of home games against the OCN Blizzard this weekend. Head coach Steve Mullin will join Clayton Dreger on the Flyers Report which airs Thursdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:15 p.m. on…

Bad Start Costs Flyers In Terriers Rematch

Gino Lucia scored the Flyers lone goal on Wednesday night in a 6-1 loss to the Terriers in Portage. It was a game filled with power-play opportunities for both clubs as the Terriers came out ahead in…

The Zone 4 High School Sports Report

The Rosenort Redhawks finished third at the Provincial AA Varsity Boys Volleyball Championship in Notre Dame. Coach Tyler Kornelson will join Clayton Dreger on the Zone 4 High School Sports Report…

Thursday, December 27th

World Junior Hockey Championship
@ Vancouver
Preliminary Round
Canada 3 Switzerland 2

WHL
Regina 3 Brandon 2

NHL
Calgary 4 Winnipeg 1
Washington 3 Caolina 1
New Jersey 5 Boston 2
Pittsburgh 5 Detroit 2
Columbus 4 N.Y. Rangers 3 (OT)
Tampa Bay 6 Philadelphia 5 (OT)
St. Louis 4 Buffalo 1
Dallas 2 Nashville 0
Chicago 5 Minnesota 2
Vancouver 4 Edmonton 2
Vegas 2 Colorado 1
San Jose 4 Anaheim 2
Los Angeles 2 Arizona 1

NBA
Houston 127 Boston 113
Milwaukee 112 New York 96
Sacramento 117 L.A. Lakers 116
Portland 110 Golden State 109 (OT)
Philadelphia 114 Utah 97

Friday, December 28th

SEMHL
Carman at Winkler, 8 p.m.

WHL
Brandon at Regina, 7 p.m.

Spengler Cup Hockey Tournament
@ Devos, Switzerland
Preliminary Round
Canada vs Nurnberg, 1:15 p.m.

NHL
Toronto at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Florida, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

NBA
Toronto at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Washington, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Dallas at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Denver, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

