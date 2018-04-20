Jets Eliminate Wild in Five



The Winnipeg Jets are into round two of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Jets scored four first period goals en route to a 5-0 victory over the Minnesota Wild Friday night at Bell MTS Place.

Winnipeg took the NHL’s best-of-seven Western Conference quarterfinal four games to one.

It’s the Jets/Atlanta Thrashers first ever series victory.

“It’s a great step,” said Winnipeg captain Blake Wheeler. “It’s not time to dwell on that but at the same time I think we’re proud of the work we put in. Minnesota is a great team. To advance in the playoffs is a big accomplishment especially when you’re playing a group like that. They have a ton of playoff experience. Every year it seems like they’re a contender. Those guys had a great season and we feel fortunate to be moving on.”

It took only 31 seconds for the Jets to get on the board as Jacob Trouba beat Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk low to the blocker side.

“I guess if there’s a way to start the game, I guess that’s the way,” said Jets defenseman Dustin Byfuglien. “We didn’t do anything fancy. We just got pucks deep, pucks on the net and we never let up.”

Bryan Little, Brandon Tanev and Joel Armia also scored in the opening period for the Jets.

Mark Scheifele added his fourth of the post-season on the power play 32 seconds into the third period.

Connor Hellebuyck made 30 saves for his second straight shutout.

Winnipeg will face either the Nashville Predators or Colorado Avalanche in round two.

The Avalanche edged Nashville 2-1 Friday and cut the Predators lead in that series to three games to two.

Game six goes Sunday in Denver.



photos courtesy Ray Peters



